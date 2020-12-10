Recipe: Double berry ice cream sandwiches

These need to be made in advance, in two short steps, but will keep for several days in a container in the freezer.

Use spiced biscuits, if you can find them, for a festive flavour, or digestive biscuits also work well.

DOUBLE BERRY ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

Preparation time: 20 minutes + freezing time

Makes 8

Ingredients

1kg good-quality berry ice cream

16 digestive or spiced biscuits

8 boysenberries

80g dark chocolate

1 tsp coconut oil or olive oil

Method

Remove the ice cream from the freezer 5 minutes before rolling to soften a little. Line a tray with baking paper and place it in the freezer.

Warm an ice cream scoop in a jug of hot water. Scoop the ice cream into a uniform round and dollop onto the underside of a biscuit. Use the back of the ice cream scoop to make an indent to fit a boysenberry then sandwich with a second biscuit. Squeeze down a little to spread the ice cream evenly to the edges, then place biscuit side down on the tray in the freezer.

Repeat with the remaining ice cream and biscuits. Freeze for a minimum 30 minutes.

Melt the chocolate and oil in a bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Remove from the heat and use a spoon to decoratively drizzle chocolate over the ice cream sandwiches. Return the tray to the freezer for a minimum 1 hour to set. Serve within 3 days.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

