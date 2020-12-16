Recipe: Spiced chocolate almond spread

This chocolate spread is pure decadence.

It can be spread on toast and topped with sliced strawberries, or made into hot chocolate by stirring a tablespoon into a mug of hot milk.

Make sure to blend the spread while the nuts are still warm, so to melt the chocolate. Hazelnuts can also be used in place of almonds.

SPICED CHOCOLATE ALMOND SPREAD

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes 3 x 150ml jars

Ingredients

200g (1 ½ cups) almonds or hazelnuts

250g quality dark chocolate, roughly chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

pinch of salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 150°C.

Scatter the almonds over an oven tray and place into the oven. Cook for 10 minutes, then shake the tray and dry roast for a further 5-10 minutes, until golden. Tip onto a plate to cool for 10 minutes.

Place the warm almonds, chocolate, cinnamon and salt into a food processor. Blend for about 3-4 minutes, scraping down the sides every 30 seconds, until smooth. The time it will take to blend into a smooth spread will depend on the power of your processor. Again, the key is to use warm nuts so to melt the chocolate.

Pour the spread into 3 x 150ml clean glass jars and seal. Label with gift tags. Keep in the pantry and consume within 1 month.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz