Recipe: Chocolate, cherry & walnut fudge

Chocolate and cherry are such a fabulous match.

I prepare the dried cherries myself, as they are difficult to come by, or alternatively use cranberries.

To dry enough cherries for this recipe, halve and remove the stones from 200g cherries. Dry the cherry halves in a dehydrator for 8 hours, or use an oven set to 50°C on fan bake. Wedge the handle of a spoon into the oven door to keep it slightly ajar to allow for air circulation.

CHOCOLATE, CHERRY & WALNUT FUDGE

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Makes 24 squares

Ingredients

100ml cream

50g unsalted butter

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

200g quality dark chocolate, roughly chopped

½ cup (50g) roughly chopped walnuts or other nuts

⅓ cup (40g) dried cherries or cranberries

Method

Line a loaf tin (approx. 21cm x 9cm) with baking paper.

Place the cream, butter and honey or maple syrup into a saucepan. Heat over a moderate heat, until the butter has melted and the cream begins to foam around the edges of the pan. Remove from the heat.

Add the chopped chocolate and stir until smooth. Fold through the walnuts and dried cherries.

Pour the fudge into the prepared loaf tin and smooth the top. Place into the fridge to set for 3-4 hours. Use a sharp knife to cut into 24 squares.

Wrap 5-6 fudge squares in baking paper, then cover with fabric, securing with either twine or tying the fabric corners together. Keep the fudge cool and enjoy within 1 week.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz