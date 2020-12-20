Recipe: Nectarine trifle

NECTARINE TRIFLE

I love trifle, and I think that anyone who doesn’t agree with me is either lying or mad. It’s glorious. Come to think of it, trifle is a complete anomaly; a total visual attention seeker, but it doesn’t matter a jot if it looks a complete mess. In fact, the messier, the better. This is ideal at Christmas, especially if you’re a few drinks deep and it’s time for pudding assembly.

But why nectarines? To be honest, I do get a bit sick of the berry overload at Christmas. The nectarines are coming into their best at this time of year, so make the most of them. And scour the op shops for a pretty old glass or crystal bowl; I have a couple (can’t help myself) – they will keep you in good stead for things like this, for years to come.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: A lemon curd roulade

* Recipe: Grilled tiger prawns with chimichurri

* Recipe: Oysters with cucumber and crispy prosciutto



Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 6-8, generously

Ingredients

8 nectarines

2 lemons

½ cup marsala or sweet wine

3 tbsp brown sugar

500ml full cream milk

500ml cream

1 vanilla pod, split down the middle

6 egg yolks

3 whole eggs

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp plain flour

Whole nutmeg, to taste

2 × 200g packets of Savoiardi biscuits, or about 4-500g plain sponge or pound cake

300ml cream, to garnish

½ cup sliced almonds, toasted, to garnish

Method

Slice the nectarines, reserving the stones. Combine with the zest and juice from the lemons, the marsala and the brown sugar and toss together well. Set aside.

In a large saucepan, combine the milk, cream, vanilla pod and nectarine stones and place over a moderate heat. Once it is almost at a boil, remove from the heat.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yolks, whole eggs, sugar and flour. In a thin stream, gradually add the milk to the egg mixture while whisking, until it is all incorporated. Discard the nectarine stones, scrape down the vanilla pod and add the seeds to the milk, and then return the mixture to the saucepan over a moderate-low heat, while whisking. Continue to whisk until it has thickened – should take about 5 minutes or so. Grate in a bit of nutmeg, to taste, and set aside.

Take your pretty glass bowl. Arrange a layer of Savoiardi or sponge cake to the tune of about 5cm at the base of your bowl, then spread about three-quarters of the sliced nectarine over the top, and drizzle all of the liquid over. Reserve the remaining sliced nectarine for the garnish.

Take the custard and then pour over the top of the fruit. Smooth off and bang on a wooden surface a couple of times to help the custard to settle down into the fruit. Cover and pop into the fridge to chill.

Once you are ready to serve, whisk up the cream to soft peaks (with a little icing sugar if you fancy). Spread liberally over the top of the chilled custard, and then follow with the remaining sliced nectarine and the toasted almonds. Serve immediately.