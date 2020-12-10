Recipes: 3 easy Christmas desserts

Christmas desserts need not be complicated or long-winded affairs.

These three simple desserts use a handful of quality ingredients and come together without fuss. They do rely on some pre-made store bought items, such as ice cream, meringues and brandy snap shells, so choose the best quality you can find.

In season, berries and stone fruit bring freshness and colour to desserts. In New Zealand, we are lucky to have the holiday season fall in summertime, with an abundance of ripe summer fruit at our fingertips.

They truly are essential components to the kiwi Christmas table, so let’s make the most of them. Happy holidays and festive feasting.

1.DOUBLE BERRY ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

Nicola Galloway These will keep for several days in a container in the freezer.

These need to be made in advance, in two short steps, but will keep for several days in a container in the freezer.

Use spiced biscuits, if you can find them, for a festive flavour, or digestive biscuits also work well.

2.CHOCOLATE CHERRY BRANDY SNAP TARTS

Nicola Galloway The tarts could also be decorated with edible glitter to make them extra special.

These little brandy snap tarts will satisfy any chocolate lover.

A simple chocolate ganache is encased in brandy snap tart shells (or use small sweet pastry cases) and topped with shiny bauble-like cherries. The tarts could also be decorated with edible glitter to make them extra special.

3.MERINGUE WITH BERRIES & CREAM

Nicola Galloway Add yoghurt to the whipped cream to balance the sweetness of the meringue.

This Eton mess-style dessert is as simple as it gets.

Essentially it’s a deconstructed pavlova, with meringue, berries and whipped cream. I also like to add some yoghurt to the whipped cream to balance the sweetness of the meringue.

Serve in individual glasses, or one large bowl for scooping.

