Recipe: Beetroot, hazelnuts & goat cheese

The combination here of beetroot and crunchy hazelnuts is quite fabulous.

An afterthought for this recipe would be to use grilled halloumi, in place of the goat cheese.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Hazelnut & Fig Panforte

* Recipe: Chocolate, prune & beetroot brownie

* Recipe: All-the-goodness beetroot salad

* Recipe: Nectarine, halloumi & hazelnut salad

* In Season: Versatile beetroot more than something that comes out of a tin

* In season: Beetroot - soup, salad and chocolate cake



Nicola Galloway The combination here of beetroot and crunchy hazelnuts is quite fabulous.

BEETROOT, HAZELNUTS & GOAT CHEESE

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves 6, as a side

Ingredients

6 medium beetroot, about 750g

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp honey

small handful of mint, roughly chopped

pinch of salt and cracked pepper

⅓ cup (60g) toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

100g soft goat cheese, broken into 2cm pieces

Method

Trim the top and tail from the whole beetroot and place into a large saucepan. Cover with water, add salt and bring to a simmer. Cook for about 45 minutes ,until tender. (Alternatively use a pressure cooker, checking the manual for timing.) Drain the beetroot and cool enough to handle.

In a large bowl, combine the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, mustard, honey, mint and seasoning.

Rub the skins off the beetroot and cut each into 8 wedges. Add to the bowl with the dressing and toss to combine. Transfer to a serving dish.

When ready to serve, scatter over the chopped hazelnuts, goat cheese and extra mint leaves to garnish. Serve warm or cold.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz