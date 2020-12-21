Recipe: Sesame broccoli with tahini lemon dressing

Tahini is a fabulous ingredient to have in the pantry.

Combined with lemon, this is one of my favourite dressings to go with lightly steamed broccoli. It’s also delicious drizzled onto roasted kūmara.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Honey soy ginger chicken with vermicelli salad - My Food Bag

* Recipe: Five-spiced chicken with charred broccoli and brown rice salad - My Food Bag

* Recipes: three Asian-style fish dishes

* Recipe: Adam Liaw's turmeric fish skewers and garlic greens



Nicola Galloway Combined with lemon, this is one of my favourite dressings to go with lightly steamed broccoli.

SESAME BROCCOLI WITH TAHINI LEMON DRESSING

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 heads broccoli (about 800g)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

For the tahini lemon dressing:

2 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp maple syrup

Method

Chop the broccoli into florets. Lightly steam until just tender, about 6-8 minutes. Refresh in cold water, drain well then place into a serving bowl. Add the olive oil, soy sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds and toss to combine.

Combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine, checking taste and adjusting as needed.

Serve the sesame broccoli warm or cold, with the tahini dressing on the side.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz