Recipe: Roasted baby carrots with tarragon nasturtium butter

Tarragon and nasturtium are one of those wonderful garden additions that you plant once and then they keep growing back every year.

Do go lightly on the tarragon here, as it can be overpowering in excess. If tarragon is unavailable, use parsley, and calendula petals could be used in place of nasturtium.

ROASTED BABY CARROTS WITH TARRAGON NASTURTIUM BUTTER

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 bunches baby carrots (about 800g)

2 tbsp olive oil

pinch of salt

30g soft salted butter

8-10 tarragon leaves, finely chopped

3 nasturtium flowers, finely chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Remove the greens from the carrots and place on a large baking tray. Drizzle with 1 tbsp of the olive oil and season with salt. Toss to combine, then spread into a single layer and place into the oven. Roast for 20 minutes, then shake the tray and roast for a further 15 minutes, until golden and tender.

Make the flavoured butter. In a small bowl, combine the soft butter, remaining 1 tbsp olive oil, chopped tarragon and nasturtium in a bowl.

Arrange the hot roasted carrots on a serving platter and dot with the tarragon butter. Garnish with nasturtium flowers to serve.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, food writer and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz