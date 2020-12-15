Recipe: Christmas cake ice cream sandwiches

This is a great way to use up leftover cake.

CHRISTMAS CAKE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

Makes 8-9 sandwiches

Ingredients

20cm square or round Christmas cake

1 litre vanilla bean ice cream, softened

30ml brandy

150g glacé cherries

50g slivered almonds, roasted

Optional extras:

150g dark chocolate, cut into chunks

10g freeze-dried raspberries

Method

Line a 20cm square or round cake tin with baking paper, depending on the original cake shape. Make sure the paper hangs over the sides so it’s easy to lift out.

Using a sharp, serrated knife, cut the cake horizontally so you have two pieces approximately 1.5cm deep.

In a bowl, stir together softened ice cream, brandy, cherries and almonds.

Place one piece of the cake in the base of the prepared cake tin. Top with the ice cream mixture and use the back of a spoon to spread the mixture out evenly. Place the second piece of cake on top, then cover with foil and freeze for 4 hours.

Once frozen, remove from tin, trim off edges and cut into 8 or 9 sandwiches. Place on a lined tray and return to freezer.

Optional extras: Place the chocolate in a bowl over a pot of simmering water and stir until it is completely melted. Set aside and let cool to room temperature. Dip one end of each ice cream sandwich in the melted chocolate and place back on the lined tray. Sprinkle over crushed-up dried raspberries. Return to the freezer until chocolate has hardened, roughly 20 minutes.