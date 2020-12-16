Recipe: Salad of chickpeas, roast fennel & tomatoes

It is best to roast the tomatoes and fennel separately here, because this way each element holds its shape and makes presentation easier when you come to assemble the dish.

The roasting can be done ahead of time to make putting it all together on the day a breeze.

SALAD OF CHICKPEAS, ROAST FENNEL & TOMATOES

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the roast fennel

3 large fennel bulbs

Juice of 1 lemon

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

For the roast tomatoes

8 large roma tomatoes, halved lengthways

Olive oil

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

½ teaspoon hot smoked paprika flakes

16 small tomatoes on the vine

For the dressing

1 teaspoon toasted fennel seeds

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon runny honey

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Fresh parsley leaves, to garnish

Method

For the roast fennel: Heat oven to 190°C. Trim the fennel bulbs, reserving the fronds for garnish. Cut the bulbs into thick wedges, keeping them intact at the base. Toss in a bowl with the lemon juice (to stop them discolouring), garlic, oil, salt and pepper.

Spread the fennel out over a roasting pan. Roast for 30-35 minutes until tender and lightly browned. Stir in the chickpeas and set aside to cool.

For the roast tomatoes: Lay the roma tomato halves in a single layer in a roasting pan. Drizzle with oil and vinegar and season with salt, pepper and paprika flakes. Roast for 35–40 minutes, or until slightly shrunken and browned.

Roast the vine tomatoes in a separate pan, drizzled with a little oil, for 20-25 minutes until lightly browned. Set all the tomatoes aside to cool.

For the dressing: Place all ingredients in a lidded jar and shake well to combine. Taste and adjust for seasoning and sweet-sour balance.

To serve, arrange the fennel, chickpeas and tomatoes on a platter, adding all the flavoursome juices from the roasting pans. Drizzle over the dressing and scatter with reserved fennel fronds and parsley.