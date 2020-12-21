Recipe: Vietnamese poached chicken with bok choy peanut slaw
VIETNAMESE POACHED CHICKEN WITH BOK CHOY PEANUT SLAW
Serves 4
Ready in 30 mins
Ingredients
- Chicken & Noodles
- 600g free range chicken breasts, cut into steaks
- 1 tsp lemon pepper
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 cup chicken stock
- 2 cup boiling water
- 250g vermicelli noodles
Slaw
- 1 baby bok choy, thinly sliced
- 350g slaw
- 100g mung bean sprouts
- 100g nuoc cham (store bought)
To serve
- 100g nuoc cham (store bought)
- 50g whole peanuts
- 1 Tbsp fish sauce
Method
Bring a half-full kettle to the boil.
Prep and cook chicken: Pat chicken dry and cut into steaks. Place your hand flat on top of chicken and slice through horizontally. Add chicken to a medium pot along with lemon pepper, salt, stock and boiling water measure. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil on medium heat. Once boiling, turn off heat and leave, still covered, for about 15 minutes.
Prep slaw: Prep bok choy and place in a large bowl along with remaining slaw ingredients. Toss to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Cook noodles: Once chicken is cooked, set aside to rest. Return pot with poaching liquid to high heat and bring to the boil. Add noodles and use a fork to separate strands. Cover and remove from heat, then leave for 5 minutes. Drain and refresh under cold water. Cut noodles in a few places with kitchen scissors to make them easier to eat.
To finish: Roughly shred chicken using two forks, or thinly slice.
Serve noodles topped with slaw, chicken, remaining nuoc cham and peanuts.
Season to taste with fish sauce.