Recipe: Vietnamese poached chicken with bok choy peanut slaw

VIETNAMESE POACHED CHICKEN WITH BOK CHOY PEANUT SLAW

Serves 4

Ready in 30 mins

Ingredients

Chicken & Noodles

600g free range chicken breasts, cut into steaks

1 tsp lemon pepper

1 tsp salt

2 cup chicken stock

2 cup boiling water

250g vermicelli noodles

Slaw

1 baby bok choy, thinly sliced

350g slaw

100g mung bean sprouts

100g nuoc cham (store bought)

To serve

100g nuoc cham (store bought)

50g whole peanuts

1 Tbsp fish sauce

Method

Bring a half-full kettle to the boil.

Prep and cook chicken: Pat chicken dry and cut into steaks. Place your hand flat on top of chicken and slice through horizontally. Add chicken to a medium pot along with lemon pepper, salt, stock and boiling water measure. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil on medium heat. Once boiling, turn off heat and leave, still covered, for about 15 minutes.

Prep slaw: Prep bok choy and place in a large bowl along with remaining slaw ingredients. Toss to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Cook noodles: Once chicken is cooked, set aside to rest. Return pot with poaching liquid to high heat and bring to the boil. Add noodles and use a fork to separate strands. Cover and remove from heat, then leave for 5 minutes. Drain and refresh under cold water. Cut noodles in a few places with kitchen scissors to make them easier to eat.

To finish: Roughly shred chicken using two forks, or thinly slice.

Serve noodles topped with slaw, chicken, remaining nuoc cham and peanuts.

Season to taste with fish sauce.

