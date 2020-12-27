Recipe: Oven-dried tomatoes

Don’t think that these slow-roasted beauties bear any resemblance to those acrid, leathery wee things that found their way into everything in the 90s, be it on a platter, in pasta, pizza, or in a panini (why did so many 90s foods begin with P?)

So long as your tomatoes are decent (and preferably Curious Croppers), then what you’re doing is essentially concentrating all of that beautiful flavour into something eye-rollingly delicious. Eaten on their own? Fantastic. Chopped up through pasta? Gosh yes. (Maybe with a bit of goat’s cheese over the top). Baked over the top of focaccia? Read on.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Tomato focaccia

* Recipe: Baked aubergine with artichoke, tomato and fior di latte

* Recipes: Sam Mannering's prawns with fregola, plus heavenly passata



Of course, you can use rosemary, thyme or marjoram, but I think dried oregano is just the ticket – you can find dried Greek oregano pretty easily in supermarkets now – it comes in big bunches and you can smell it a mile off – I love it.

OVEN-DRIED TOMATOES

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 4 hours

Ingredients

1 kg good tomatoes – see note

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 110C on bake function. Line a roasting tray with baking paper.

Halve the tomatoes and spread them out, cut side up.

Drizzle with a bit of olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Scatter over the oregano.

Pop in the oven and leave to bake slowly for at least three, and up to four hours. Start to keep an eye on them after about two-and-a-half hours to make sure they don’t burn, but you should be fine. By now they should have shrunk in size by two thirds, but still with a little juiciness inside. Don’t let them dry out completely. Allow to cool and use as you will.

These will keep in a jar, covered with oil, indefinitely in the fridge.

I like to whip up a bit of goat’s cheese or buffalo curd (Clevedon is good) with a little oil and lemon zest, smear it over the top of a platter, then combine oven-dried tomatoes with a punnet of fresh cherry tomatoes and scatter over the top of the cheese as a snack to go with a bit of bread and a few drinks. Delish.