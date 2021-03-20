Recipe: Smoked fish pie

SMOKED FISH PIE

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

50g butter

1/3 cup (50g) flour

1 ¾ cups (440ml) milk + extra for brushing

salt and pepper

1 cup (120g) frozen peas

300g smoked white-flesh fish, flaked

4 hard-boiled eggs, roughly chopped

3 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped dill or 1 tsp dried

1 tsp Dijon mustard

juice of half a lemon, about 2-3 tbsp

about 400g (2 sheets) butter puff pastry

Nicola Galloway This tasty dish is delicious served warm with steamed greens or a salad.

Nicola Galloway Make sure you insert 2-3 small cuts in the top of the pie before putting it in the oven to release steam.

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan bake 180°C). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Melt the butter in a saucepan. Add the flour, stir and cook the roux for 1 minute. Slowly add the milk, while constantly whisking. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes, until the béchamel is thick. Remove from the heat, add a pinch of salt and the peas and set aside to cool for 20 minutes.

Fold the smoked fish, boiled egg, herbs, mustard and lemon juice through the béchamel sauce. Season to taste.

Lay one sheet of puff pastry on the prepared tray. Spoon the fish mixture into the middle of the pastry and spread thickly out to the sides, leaving about 3cm space around the edges. Lay the second sheet of pastry on top to cover the filling. Fold over and crimp the pastry edges to seal. Make 2-3 small cuts in the top of the pie to release steam.

Brush the pastry with milk and bake for 35-40 minutes, until golden on the top and bottom. Serve warm with steamed greens or salad.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer and cookbook author of Homegrown Kitchen. homegrown-kitchen.co.nz