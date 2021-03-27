Recipe: Golden butter & chamomile shortbread

The browned butter lends a fudge-like flavour to this shortbread gently infused with chamomile.

You can find loose-leaf chamomile at some bulk food stores, or simply tear open chamomile tea bags.

Alternatively, skip the chamomile and add the finely grated zest of one lemon, along with the sugar.

Nicola Galloway The browned butter lends a fudge-like flavour to this shortbread gently infused with chamomile.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Lemon and chamomile cookies

* Recipe: Oat and zucchini pantry cookies

* Recipe: Hazelnut & Fig Panforte

* Recipe: Chocolate, prune & beetroot brownie



GOLDEN BUTTER & CHAMOMILE SHORTBREAD

Preparation time: 15 minutes + butter cooling time

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Makes 16

Ingredients

120g butter

3 tsp dried chamomile (or 2 tea bags)

1/3 cup (70g) fine castor sugar

1/3 cup (40g) cornflour or tapioca flour

1 cup (150g) white flour

Pinch of salt

Nicola Galloway You can find the loose-leaf chamomile needed for this recipe at some bulk food stores, or simply tear open chamomile tea bags.

Method

Place the butter into a saucepan along with 2 teaspoons of the loose chamomile. Cook over a low heat for 6-8 minutes, until the milk solids at the bottom of the pan are golden brown. Strain the butter through a fine sieve into a bowl and discard the chamomile – it is fine if a few herb flecks sneak through. Place the butter in the fridge for 40-60 minutes, until it is a “softened” consistency.

Preheat the oven to 170C (fan bake 150C). Grease and line a 16 x 20 cm baking tray or similar.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining chamomile with 1 teaspoon of the sugar and set aside.

Place the sugar, flours and salt into a mixing bowl. Use your fingers to rub the now soft butter into the dry ingredients until it is the consistency of breadcrumbs.

Tip the mix into the prepared tray and press firmly into the base (it should be about 1cm thick). Sprinkle with the reserved chamomile sugar.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until lightly golden and firm to touch. Use a sharp knife to score the shortbread into 16 squares. Cool in the tin. Store the shortbread in a biscuit tin and consume within 1 week.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer and author of the cookbook Homegrown Kitchen.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz