Recipe: Oregano & paprika crispy potatoes

This flavoursome potato side is delicious served alongside lamb, or you can top the potatoes with fried or poached eggs for a hearty lunch.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Summer crunch salad

* Recipe: Buttermilk chicken with garlic salted chips and ranchslaw - My Food Bag

* Recipes: roasted smashed potatoes with spring greens sauce

* Recipe: Crispy buttermilk chicken with mash and onion gravy



Nicola Galloway These oregano and paprika crispy potatoes make great use of dried herbs.

OREGANO & PAPRIKA CRISPY POTATOES

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves 4, as a side

Ingredients

800g agria or desiree potatoes, skin on and scrubbed

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and cracked pepper

To serve

1 spring onion, chopped

Handful chopped dill and/or parsley

2 tbsp sour cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C (fan bake 180C).

Chop the potatoes into 3-4cm chunks. Place in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Add the salt, cover and bring to a boil. Cook for 8-10 minutes, until the potatoes are just tender. Drain the water, then return the pan to the heat to evaporate the excess moisture. Holding the handle with one hand and the lid firmly with the other, give the pot a good shake to scuff up the potatoes.

Tip the potatoes into an ovenproof skillet or dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with the oregano, paprika. Season well, toss to combine and place into the oven.

Cook for 10 minutes, then turn the potatoes and return to the oven for an extra 10 minutes, until the potatoes are golden and crispy-edged.

Serve the hot potatoes scattered with spring onions, herbs and dollops of sour cream.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer and author of the cookbook Homegrown Kitchen.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz