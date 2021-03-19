Recipe: My Food Bag's Friday night nachos

FRIDAY NIGHT NACHOS

Serves 4. Ready in 30 minutes.

INGREDIENTS:

Chilli:

1 brown onion, finely diced

1 carrot, grated

1 can red kidney beans, drained & rinsed

1 can black beans, drained & rinsed

1 drizzle of oil

500g beef mince

Mexican spices (1 tsp smoked paprika, ½ tsp sweet paprika, ½ tsp brown sugar, ½ tsp cocoa powder, ½ tsp oregano, ½ tsp parsley, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp ground coriander)

½ tsp salt

60g tomato paste

1 can chopped tomatoes

2 Tbsp tomato sauce

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 cup beef stock

250g frozen corn

To Serve:

2 spring onion, thinly sliced

200g corn chips

125g sour cream

3 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

My Food Bag Beans and Mexican spiced beef mince topped with chilli, sour cream, sweet chilli sauce and spring onion.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: My Food Bag's Beef nasi goreng with sesame sauce

* Recipe: Asian beef noodles with peanuts & zingy lime dressing

* Recipe - Ricotta dumplings with garlic pita bread - My Food Bag

* Recipe: Beef cottage pie - My Food Bag



METHOD:

1. Prep chilli

Prep onion, carrot and beans.

2. Cook chilli

Heat oil in a large, deep fry-pan on medium-high heat.

Cook onion and carrot for 3-4 minutes, until softened. Add beef, Mexican spices and salt and cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring, until beef is browned.

3. Finish chilli

Add remaining chilli ingredients to pan.

Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low-medium and simmer for 14-16 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. To finish

Prep spring onion.

5. Serve

Serve corn chips topped with chilli, sour cream, sweet chilli sauce and spring onion.

Discover all the meal-time options at My Food Bag