Recipe: My Food Bag's Friday night nachos
FRIDAY NIGHT NACHOS
Serves 4. Ready in 30 minutes.
INGREDIENTS:
Chilli:
1 brown onion, finely diced
1 carrot, grated
1 can red kidney beans, drained & rinsed
1 can black beans, drained & rinsed
1 drizzle of oil
500g beef mince
Mexican spices (1 tsp smoked paprika, ½ tsp sweet paprika, ½ tsp brown sugar, ½ tsp cocoa powder, ½ tsp oregano, ½ tsp parsley, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp ground coriander)
½ tsp salt
60g tomato paste
1 can chopped tomatoes
2 Tbsp tomato sauce
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 cup beef stock
250g frozen corn
To Serve:
2 spring onion, thinly sliced
200g corn chips
125g sour cream
3 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce
METHOD:
1. Prep chilli
Prep onion, carrot and beans.
2. Cook chilli
Heat oil in a large, deep fry-pan on medium-high heat.
Cook onion and carrot for 3-4 minutes, until softened. Add beef, Mexican spices and salt and cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring, until beef is browned.
3. Finish chilli
Add remaining chilli ingredients to pan.
Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low-medium and simmer for 14-16 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened.
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
4. To finish
Prep spring onion.
5. Serve
Serve corn chips topped with chilli, sour cream, sweet chilli sauce and spring onion.
