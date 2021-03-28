Recipe: Rolled lamb roast with pine nuts, raisins and parsley

This style of stuffing is usually used with fish, but it also works beautifully with lamb.

Tying up a lamb roast may sound like a complete nightmare. It’s not. If you find my instructions here woefully inadequate however, then there are plenty of video guides online to help. Just have a large clean workspace. I love this sweet-sour combination – known as ‘‘in saor’’ – of pine nuts, herbs and raisins, which is usually served with fish. Lamb suits a bit of sweetness.

Rolled lamb roast with pine nuts, raisins and parsley

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35-50 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1 leg of lamb, boned (1-1.2kg)

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Large handful of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

3 tbsp pine nuts

Large handful of raisins

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C on fan bake.

Spread the meat out, skin side down, and using a sharp knife, carefully butterfly out any thick bits so that it is roughly the same thickness all the way across the cut side of the meat. Rub all over with olive oil and season well on both sides with salt and pepper.

Roughly chop together the parsley, pine nuts, raisins, garlic and lemon zest so that everything is vaguely diced up and consistent-ish, but not too finely chopped. Transfer to a mixing bowl and add the juice from the lemon, two tablespoons of olive oil and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper to taste.

Spread this mixture evenly over the meat, rubbing it in with your hands a bit.

Roll it up longways and tie up with kitchen string into a long, rolled-up bundle.

Tie securely at one end, then lay the length of string 2-3cm down the roll, and, using your thumb, secure it there as you loop it under the meat and around again, under the string and pulling it tight to secure it. Repeat down the meat, and tie at the other end. Don’t worry too much about finesse. Prod any stuffing that has escaped back into the centre of the roll.

Carefully transfer to an oiled roasting tray, skin side up. Rub the skin with a bit of olive oil and sea salt. Pop into the oven to roast quickly for about 35-50 minutes, until about medium-rare in the middle. Allow to rest for 5-10 minutes under a bit of tin foil before carving up and serving, alongside any jus from the roasting pan spooned over the top.