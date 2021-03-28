Recipe: Potatoes with artichoke, lemon and rosemary

This is more idea than recipe, but it’s a delicious one. I try to use something interesting whenever I cook with spuds, and red ones seem to be somewhat underused – Red Rascal, Desiree, King Edward or Van Rosa are varieties to look out for. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on some fresh artichokes while they’re in season, then go for it. Lucky you. The marinated ones in jars are fine, just make sure that you drain them well and then pat them down with paper towels.

The leftovers would be brilliant in a frittata, by the way.

Potatoes with artichoke, lemon and rosemary

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 60 mins

Serves: 4 as a side

Ingredients

1kg spuds, cut into 2-3 cm chunks

Olive oil

Few sprigs of rosemary

Sea salt

2 x 340g jars of marinated artichoke hearts, well drained and patted dry

Zest of 1 lemon

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C on fan bake.

Take the chopped spuds and soak in warm water for about 10 minutes, giving them a bit of a swirl a couple of times to help release the starch. Wash and rinse, and dry well in a tea towel.

Scatter the spuds over a well oiled roasting dish and scatter with rosemary leaves and salt. Drizzle a bit more oil over the top. Pop into the oven and roast for about 35-40 minutes, until they are nearing crispy and golden. Scatter the artichoke hearts around the spuds and pop back into the oven for another 15 minutes or so, until the artichokes are crisping around the edges. Once done, remove from the oven and scatter the lemon zest over the top. Serve while still lovely and hot.