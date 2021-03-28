Recipe: Pear and almond tart

This is a fantastic base recipe for a frangipane tart and one that I use constantly. It will last well for a day or so, meaning that you can make it easily in advance. The origins of the meaning behind frangipane is hazy, some say it refers to a powerful patrician Italian family from the Middle Ages, others insist that it was the last thing St Francis ate before dying, hence, “the bread of St Francis”. Pears are at their best at this time of year; but swap them out for sliced apple, peach, plum or whatever you prefer.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Potatoes with artichoke, lemon and rosemary

* Recipe: Rolled lamb roast with pine nuts, raisins and parsley

* Recipe: Slow-cooked red cabbage

* Recipe: Chocolate and walnut buns



Pear and almond tart

Prep time: 30 mins

Cook time: 25-30 mins

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

Sweet shortcrust pastry (I use Paneton)

100g butter

100g sugar

1 egg

100g ground almonds

4 beurre bosc pears

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C on fan bake.

Grease a tart tin with a bit of butter and line with the pastry. Prick the base with a fork and pop into the fridge to let it firm up a bit. Weigh down with baking paper and rice or beans and blind bake for 10-15 minutes, until the pastry is firm but not coloured, then remove the paper and weights and bake for a further five minutes to let it crisp up and go slightly golden brown. Remove and allow to cool. Keep the oven on.

Beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, mixing well, and finally fold in the ground almonds. Use this mixture to spread over the base of the cooled tart shell. Try not to eat it all at this stage. Cut the pears into quarters and remove the core, then thinly slice lengthways. Arrange the sliced pear over the top of the almond mixture, and then glaze with a little melted honey or sweet syrup. Pop into the oven to bake for about 20-25 minutes until the filling has risen slightly and is golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before cutting and serving.