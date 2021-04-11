Recipe: Sugar pie

I blame Auckland’s Fed Deli for introducing me to sugar pie. This recipe is utterly, utterly reckless. I’m furious that I know about it. I feel like I shouldn’t even be sharing it. I apologise in advance.

North America has a big tradition of eye-rollingly sweet pies inherited from European baking traditions, such as the French tarte au sucre, which is pointedly less sweet than its American offspring. Sugar pie is heightened to a point where it shouldn’t work, but, in its shamelessness – often as American cuisine does – manages to get away with it. Bravo, I say.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Spiced apple and feijoa pie

* Recipes: Sam Mannering's sweetbreads, plus pear, almond and lemon galette

* Recipe: Sam Mannering's blue cheese, pear and pecorino tart



Sugar pie

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 40 mins

Serves: 6-8 (go easy on the portions, it’s sweet)

Ingredients

Pastry

1 tsp butter

About 400g sweet shortcrust pastry

Plain flour, for dusting

Filling

250g soft brown sugar

1 tbsp sifted flour

1 tbsp butter

2 x 395g tins sweetened condensed milk

Juice of 1 lemon

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C on fan bake.

Grease and line a fluted tart tin with a wee bit of butter. Roll out the pastry to a thickness of about half a centimetre and use to line the tart tin. Prick the base with a fork and line with baking paper and baking beans. Blind bake for about 10 minutes until the pastry is firm but not coloured, then remove the paper and beans and continue to bake for a further 5 minutes or so until the base is cooked – but take care not to let it colour. Remove and allow to cool a bit.

In the meantime, combine the brown sugar and flour and place in a saucepan over a low heat with the butter and the condensed milk. Let everything gently melt together into a thick, consistent sauce, and then stir in the lemon juice; you might want to add more or less depending on your tastes. I prefer more. After about 10 minutes, the mixture should have thickened nicely. Pour into the pastry case and pop back into the oven to bake for a further 20-25 minutes, until the filling has darkened on top and barely wobbles. Remove and allow to cool completely – or refrigerate overnight – before serving.