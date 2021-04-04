Recipe: Shiitake mushroom, carrot and soy momo

In the Himalayas – Nepal and Tibet – dumplings are known as momo.

Shiitake mushrooms are delicious vegetarian version. Feel free to add whatever else you fancy; be it tofu, potato, kumara, pumpkin and so on. Spice it up according to your tastes: chilli, turmeric, coriander, white pepper – all are delicious possibilities. Just remember to season well; you don’t want a bland momo.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Lamb, cumin and chilli momo

* Sam Mannering's dim sum favourites: shao mai, plus prawn toasts

* Recipe: Sam Mannering's shiitake mushroom, chicken and coriander dumplings



Shiitake mushroom, carrot and soy momo

Prep time: 30-40 mins

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

Filling

400g shiitake mushrooms, finely diced

¼ small white cabbage, cored and finely chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

Thumb’s worth of fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

Cooking oil

3 tbsp sesame oil

3 tbsp soy sauce

Chinese chilli paste, to taste

Large handful of coriander, finely chopped

About 60 large round dumpling wrappers, 10cm in diameter

1 tsp sesame seeds, toasted

Black chinese vinegar, chilli paste, and soy sauce, to serve

Method

In a saucepan over a medium heat, add a little oil and follow with the chopped mushrooms, cabbage, onion, carrot, ginger, sesame oil and soy sauce and gently cook down for 15-20 minutes or so until everything is soft and fragrant. Taste and add more soy if necessary. Add a little chilli paste if you fancy. Remove from the heat and allow to cool a little. Mix in the chopped coriander.

Get a wee bowl of water with a pastry brush. Brush one side of the wrapper with water and then dab a small teaspoon of the mushroom mixture into the centre, leaving a gap of about 2cm around the outside. Do a series of pleats all the way around the outside and then twist the pleats together in a sort of spiral fashion, to seal the dumpling. I apologise if that doesn’t really make sense; it’s easier done than said.

Alternatively, fold the dumplings over into a semicircle and pleat and pinch the edges together, as per the photo. Entirely up to you.

Continue until you’re all out of mixture, transferring the finished dumplings to a tray lined with baking paper.

Get a steamer simmering merrily away, then steam the dumplings for 15-20 minutes until cooked through; they will start to go a little translucent when done. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and a little chopped coriander. Allow to cool a little before serving with wee bowls of black vinegar, soy and chilli to dip into as you please.