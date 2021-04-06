Recipe: Barbecue baked beans

This recipe was originally “burnt end brisket beans”, but it’s not often we have brisket burnt ends sitting around to use as an ingredient. If you do, please add them.

This is a great side dish when making American barbecue-style food. It’s also a great breakfast option with a couple of poached eggs on top, or as a hot lunch with some crusty bread and butter.

Simply leave the bacon out for a vegetarian option, or in an ideal world replace the bacon with leftover brisket or pulled pork. I’ve suggested four different tins of beans below, but realistically you can use any four tins of assorted beans you like. The liquid from the beans is called aquafaba, and you can save this to use as an egg replacement in baking.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Pulled mushroom tacos with pink pickled onions and smoky mayo

* Recipe: The Ultimate Chilli Con Carne

* Recipe: Mushroom & black bean quesadillas with tomato & avocado salsa

* Recipe: Vegetable and Bean Nachos with Chipotle Sour Cream



Melanie Jenkins This is a great side dish when making American barbecue-style food. It’s also a great breakfast option with a couple of poached eggs on top, or as a hot lunch with some crusty bread and butter.

BARBECUE BAKED BEANS

Serves 4, as lunch or light dinner

Gluten-free

Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil

1 brown onion, sliced

400g streaky bacon, sliced

2 tablespoons Man Rub, or any barbecue seasoning

400g can black beans, drained and rinsed

400g can white (cannellini) beans, drained and rinsed

400g can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

400g can of mixed beans, drained and rinsed

400g can chopped tomatoes

¼ cup water

½ cup Get Lit Chipotle BBQ Sauce, or any barbecue sauce

1 teaspoon Chipotle and Lime Salt, or any salt with a squeeze of lime and a pinch of chilli powder

⅓ cup sour cream (optional)

Chopped chives or torn parsley leaves, to garnish

Method

Heat a cast iron skillet on a barbecue or stove top with the oil on a medium heat. Add the onion and saute for a few minutes, stirring regularly, then add the streaky bacon and Man Rub. Add the beans to the skillet once the bacon is cooked.

Pour over the tomatoes, water, Get Lit Chipotle BBQ Sauce and Chipotle and Lime Salt.

Stir gently – the skillet will be pretty full – place on the barbecue, shut the lid, and leave the beans to bake for 20 minutes. Alternatively, bake in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes.

Stir well, then dollop the sour cream over the top, if using, and garnish with some chives or parsley. I like to serve it in the piping-hot skillet, but make sure to warn guests not to touch the handle.

Note: If you would like eggs with the beans, simply dig a few holes in the beans, crack an egg into each space and pop back on the barbecue or in the oven for 3-4 minutes.

Reproduced with permission from Cherie Metcalfe’s Keepers, published by Allen & Unwin NZ (RRP $45).