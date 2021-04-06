Recipe: Pulled chicken quesadillas

Pulled chicken is a great slow-cooker recipe, and is a versatile filling for any Tex-Mex food, from barbecue chicken tacos and burritos, to nachos, or in a taco salad.

The pulled chicken makes double what you need for this recipe – and it freezes well, so make a full batch and freeze half to use in another dish at a later date.

PULLED CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

Serves 4

Ingredients

Pulled chicken

4 chicken breasts, skin off

100ml Get Lit Chipotle BBQ Sauce, or any barbecue sauce

100g Mexellent Paste, or any taco or burrito seasoning mixed into tomato paste with a squeeze of lime juice and a little oil to bind

2 teaspoons Chipotle and Lime Salt, or any salt with a squeeze of lime and a pinch of chilli powder

1 onion, thinly sliced

400g can chopped tomatoes

Quesadillas

4 large tortillas

100g sour cream

1½ cups grated tasty cheese

Jalapenos (optional)

To serve

Guacamole (see below)

Salad greens

Method

Put the chicken breasts in a slow cooker. Mix all of the remaining pulled chicken ingredients together, and pour over the chicken breasts. Make sure they are all well coated and saucy. Cook on high for 3-4 hours, or on low for 6-8 hours. (Slow cookers slightly differ in power, but we are looking for the breasts to be juicy and ready to pull apart with a gentle nudge from a fork.) Shred the chicken with 2 forks, while still in the sauce.

To assemble the quesadillas, spread each tortilla all over with sour cream, then add ½ cup of pulled chicken to each, and spread out along the bottom half only. Sprinkle over the cheese, and the jalapenos, if using. Fold the top half over, into a semi-circle.

Heat a large skillet or frying pan and pop the quesadilla in, cooking for a few minutes, then flip and cook the other side until golden brown and the cheese is stretchy and melty. Cut into 4 wedges, and serve with guacamole and salad greens.

Guacamole

This is something that is made weekly in our house. The best condiment for all our Mexican recipes.

Makes 1–1½ cups

Ingredients

2 avocados

Juice of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon Chipotle and Lime Salt, or any salt with a squeeze of lime and a pinch of chilli powder

½ red onion

1 tomato

1 teaspoon sweet chilli sauce

Method

Halve the avocados and add the flesh to a bowl. Mash this with a fork. Squeeze in the lemon juice and sprinkle over the Chipotle and Lime Salt. Very finely dice the red onion and tomato and add to the avocado mixture with the sweet chilli sauce. Mix, pile high in a bowl and serve.

Reproduced with permission from Cherie Metcalfe’s Keepers, published by Allen & Unwin NZ (RRP $45).