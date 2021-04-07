Three recipes from Cherie Metcalfe's new cookbook Keepers

Cherie Metcalfe has been juggling plenty of things in her life, including creating a new recipe book.

Tauranga-based trained chef Cherie Metcalfe is the creator of the successful food brand Pepper & Me.

She has just released a cookbook, Keepers, which features a delicious range of accessible recipes, from breakfasts, to light delights, main courses, sides, condiments and baking.

Thanks to Metcalfe, Stuff has been given the opportunity to share a trio of terrific recipes from the book for readers to try.

BARBECUE BAKED BEANS

Serves 4, as lunch or light dinner

This is a great side dish when making American barbecue-style food. It’s also a great breakfast option with a couple of poached eggs on top, or as a hot lunch with some crusty bread and butter.

Simply leave the bacon out for a vegetarian option, or, in an ideal world, replace the bacon with leftover brisket, or pulled pork

FULL RECIPE HERE

Melanie Jenkins The dipping sauce is key to bringing the fish cakes to life.

THAI FISH CAKES WITH FRAGRANT SWEET CHILLI SAUCE

Serves 4 as a lunch, or light dinner

These bad boys are really easy to make and always a hit, whether at the dinner table, or handed around as bite-sized delights at a party.

The dipping sauce is key to bringing the fish cakes to life, but a store-bought sweet chilli works just fine as well. It’s the perfect way to use cheaper cuts of fish.

FULL RECIPE HERE

Melanie Jenkins Pulled chicken is a great slow-cooker recipe, and is a versatile filling for any Tex-Mex food, from barbecue chicken tacos and burritos, to nachos, or in a taco salad.

PULLED CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

Serves 4

The pulled chicken makes double what you need for this recipe – and it freezes well, so make a full batch and freeze half to use in another dish at a later date.

FULL RECIPE HERE

Reproduced with permission from Cherie Metcalfe’s Keepers, published by Allen & Unwin NZ (RRP $45).