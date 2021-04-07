Three recipes from Cherie Metcalfe's new cookbook Keepers
Tauranga-based trained chef Cherie Metcalfe is the creator of the successful food brand Pepper & Me.
She has just released a cookbook, Keepers, which features a delicious range of accessible recipes, from breakfasts, to light delights, main courses, sides, condiments and baking.
Thanks to Metcalfe, Stuff has been given the opportunity to share a trio of terrific recipes from the book for readers to try.
BARBECUE BAKED BEANS
Serves 4, as lunch or light dinner
This is a great side dish when making American barbecue-style food. It’s also a great breakfast option with a couple of poached eggs on top, or as a hot lunch with some crusty bread and butter.
Simply leave the bacon out for a vegetarian option, or, in an ideal world, replace the bacon with leftover brisket, or pulled pork
THAI FISH CAKES WITH FRAGRANT SWEET CHILLI SAUCE
Serves 4 as a lunch, or light dinner
These bad boys are really easy to make and always a hit, whether at the dinner table, or handed around as bite-sized delights at a party.
The dipping sauce is key to bringing the fish cakes to life, but a store-bought sweet chilli works just fine as well. It’s the perfect way to use cheaper cuts of fish.
PULLED CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Serves 4
The pulled chicken makes double what you need for this recipe – and it freezes well, so make a full batch and freeze half to use in another dish at a later date.
Reproduced with permission from Cherie Metcalfe’s Keepers, published by Allen & Unwin NZ (RRP $45).
Stuff