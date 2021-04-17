Recipe: Pear, hazelnut & blue cheese salad

This is a heavenly combination for a salad.

If blue cheese is not to your taste, use a milder cheese, such as pecorino or gouda.

PEAR, HAZELNUT & BLUE CHEESE SALAD

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Serves 4, as a side

Ingredients

about 2 cups (150g) mixed salad greens

1 pear, cored and thinly sliced – Comice or Conference are great for salads

1/3 cup roasted hazelnuts, chopped

75g creamy blue cheese

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp honey

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

4 tbsp olive oil

Method

Arrange the salad greens on a large platter, top with the sliced pears and scatter with the hazelnuts. Crumble over the blue cheese.

Combine the remaining ingredients in a jug to make a dressing. Drizzle over the salad and serve.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer and author of Homegrown Kitchen cookbook.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz