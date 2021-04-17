Recipe: Pear, hazelnut & blue cheese salad
This is a heavenly combination for a salad.
If blue cheese is not to your taste, use a milder cheese, such as pecorino or gouda.
PEAR, HAZELNUT & BLUE CHEESE SALAD
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Serves 4, as a side
Ingredients
about 2 cups (150g) mixed salad greens
1 pear, cored and thinly sliced – Comice or Conference are great for salads
1/3 cup roasted hazelnuts, chopped
75g creamy blue cheese
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp honey
1 tsp wholegrain mustard
4 tbsp olive oil
Method
Arrange the salad greens on a large platter, top with the sliced pears and scatter with the hazelnuts. Crumble over the blue cheese.
Combine the remaining ingredients in a jug to make a dressing. Drizzle over the salad and serve.
Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer and author of Homegrown Kitchen cookbook.
