Recipe: Sticky pear & cinnamon baklava slice

For this rich, sweet treat, I use a combination of half nuts and half seeds to reduce the cost somewhat – see recipe for suggestions.

Be bold when brushing the filo sheets with butter so to create layers of crispy pastry.

STICKY PEAR & CINNAMON BAKLAVA SLICE

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Makes 24 squares

Ingredients

2 pears (about 300g), cored and thinly sliced – beurre bosc or packham are great for cooking

1 tbsp honey or golden syrup

1 tbsp (15g) butter or olive oil

½ tsp cinnamon

1¾ cups (250g) combination of nuts and seeds – walnuts, almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, pumpkin or sunflower seeds

2 tbsp honey or golden syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

Generous pinch of salt

10 sheets filo pastry (about half a packet)

80g melted butter

For the syrup

1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp sugar

4 tbsp water

1 cinnamon quill

Nicola Galloway Beurre bosc or packham pear varieties are great for cooking.

Method

Preheat oven to 180C (fan bake 160C).

First prepare the sticky pears. Place the honey, butter and cinnamon into a saucepan and melt together. Add the sliced pears and toss to evenly coat. Arrange in a single layer on a baking tray. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until the pears are sticky and golden.

Turn down the oven to 160C (150C fan bake).

Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Place the nuts and seeds into a food processor and blend until roughly ground. Add the honey, cinnamon and salt and pulse to combine.

Spread the filo sheets on the bench and cut in half down the middle – half will be used for the bottom layers and half for the top. Cover with a lightly damp tea towel to prevent the pastry drying out.

Line a baking tin that will fit the flat pastry, about 20 x 30 cm – trim if needed and save the offcuts in the freezer for topping a pie. Place a sheet of filo into the tin and brush confidently with butter, repeat with half of the pastry. Scoop in the nut mixture and press evenly. Arrange the pear slices on top in an even layer. Continue layering the remaining filo, brushing each sheet with butter to create the top pastry layer. Drizzle over any remaining butter.

Use a sharp knife to cut into 24 squares (this is easier to do before it is cooked) and bake for 40-45 minutes, until lightly golden.

Make the syrup just before the slice comes out of the oven. Combine the honey, sugar, water and cinnamon and bring to a gentle simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and spoon the hot syrup over the slice as soon as it is removed from the oven. Cool completely in the tin.

Store the baklava slice in an airtight container and consume within 5 days.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer and author of Homegrown Kitchen cookbook.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz