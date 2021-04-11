Recipe: Lychee, lime and fresh mint cake

In my opinion, tinned lychees are not given enough credit.

I absolutely love them, and they pair so well with the delicate fragrance of lime and fresh mint.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's coconut, blackberry and lime marmalade cake (vegan)

* Recipe: Cherry & dark chocolate cassata cake

* Recipe: Lychee, raspberry and rose cake

* Recipe: Mango chilli lime cake



Emma Bella Bassill As this cake proves, lychees pair so well with the delicate fragrance of lime and fresh mint.

LYCHEE, LIME & FRESH MINT CAKE

Serves 12

Ingredients

For the cake:

150g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 free-range eggs

150g spelt, or plain all-purpose flour

50g ground almonds

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch sea salt

125ml /½ cup milk

Zest and juice of 2 limes

20 fresh mint leaves, cut into fine ribbons

150g / about 1½ cups tinned lychees, drained

For the glaze:

100g icing sugar

4 fresh mint leaves, cut into fine ribbons

1½ tbsp lime juice

For the decoration:

Handful fresh or dried roses (optional)

A few fresh mint leaves

Method

Preheat the oven to 170C fan bake. Line a 22cm tin with baking paper.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until pale, light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and then the eggs, one at a time.

In 2 parts, mix in the flour, ground almonds, baking powder and salt. Finally, fold in the milk, along with the lime zest and juice and chopped mint leaves. Stop your electric mixer once all the ingredients are combined. Do not over-mix.

Pour the batter into the tin and dot in the lychees, pressing them down lightly.

Bake for approximately 40 minutes, or until golden in colour, springy to the touch and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool for 10 minutes, before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the glaze ingredients.

Once the cake is completely cool, spread over the glaze and decorate with mint leaves and roses, if using.

Serve at room temperature.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.