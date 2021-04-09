Recipe: Philippa Cameron's picnic pie

This pie is similar to a bacon and egg pie, but it’s a great way to use up any sausages or sausage meat you have in your freezer.

The sausage meat adds a different texture and is quite filling.

PICNIC PIE

Makes 1 pie (8–12 slices)

Ingredients

400g block puff pastry

12 eggs

Salt and pepper

500g sausage meat

Egg wash or a little milk (optional)

Optional additions

Leftover cold new potatoes, or parboiled potatoes cut into chunks

Tomatoes

Spinach

Silverbeet

Grated zucchini

Spring onions

Tomato relish

Cheese

Dana Johnston Philippa Cameron lives on Otematata Station, a 40,000 hectare high country station in Otago, with husband Joe, two small girls, 500 head of cattle and 30,000 merino sheep.

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius fan bake. Set aside a 32cm x 25cm pie dish.

Use a knife to mark thirds in the pastry block. Roll two-thirds of the pastry out and use it to line your pie dish, making sure the pastry goes up the edges.

Trim any excess away. Roll the final third out and cut it into long strips to be used as a lattice to top the pie with.

Break the eggs into your dish and use a clean hand to break up the yolks. (I use my hand so I don’t pierce the pastry with a fork.) Alternatively, if you prefer your yolks whole, leave them alone. Season with salt and pepper.

Squeeze the sausage meat in little dollops throughout the pie, and add any optional extras. Use the strips of pastry to criss-cross your pie to create a lattice.

Trim any excess away from the sides. Brush the pastry with egg wash or a little milk, if you want a golden top.

Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Tips and tricks

• You can use as many eggs as you like. A dozen is just a nice round number I like to use. It won’t make much of a difference if you use 10, 12 or 14.

• If you don’t have sausage meat, use sausages and squeeze the meat out of the casings.

• The lattice strips don’t have to be the same size. It looks nice and rustic when they are different sizes.

Extracted from A High Country Life: Tales and recipes from a New Zealand sheep station by Philippa Cameron. Photography by Dana Johnston and Lottie Hedley. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.