Recipe: Banana and blackberry cake with whipped cinnamon coconut yoghurt topping

This cake is vegan and gluten-free, but believe me that is absolutely no detriment to its deliciousness.

For the topping, it’s best to use thickest coconut yoghurt you can get and, as a tip, you could use any berries you like – raspberries or blueberries would be lovely.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's coconut, blackberry and lime marmalade cake (vegan)

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's multi-layer, multi-filling cake

* Recipe: Plum and caramelised walnut cake (vegan)

* Recipe: Banana, honey, apricot cake with honey whipped cream

* Recipe: Vegan green apple, sage and olive oil bundt cake



Emma Bella Bassill For the topping, it’s best to use thickest coconut yoghurt you can get.

BANANA AND BLACKBERRY CAKE WITH WHIPPED CINNAMON COCONUT YOGHURT TOPPING

Serves 12

Ingredients

For the cake

3 large ripe bananas, mashed

120ml /½ cup pure maple syrup

120ml /½ cup almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp light olive oil

1 tsp of sea salt

150g ground almonds

80g buckwheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

75g /¾ cup fresh or frozen blackberries

For the filling:

3 tbsp blackberry jam

For the coconut yoghurt topping:

1 cup thick, full-fat and unsweetened coconut yoghurt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp blackberry jam

For the decorations:

Handful fresh or freeze-dried blackberries

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C and line 2 x 22cm cake tins with baking paper.

Blend together the bananas, maple, almond milk, vanilla and olive oil in a food processor until smooth.

Pour this wet mixture into the bowl of an electric stand mixer and gradually add in the salt, ground almonds, flour, baking powder and soda. Mix until just combined.

Evenly divide the batter between the 2 tins and dot in the blackberries, pressing them down lightly.

Bake for about 35 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow the cakes to cool in their tins for 10 minutes, before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Meanwhile, make coconut yoghurt topping by simply combining the yoghurt with the cinnamon and jam in a bowl.

Once the cakes are completely cool, spread the blackberry jam evenly over one of the layers and place the other layer on top. Neatly spread the coconut yoghurt over the top of the cake and decorate with blackberries.

Serve at room temperature.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.