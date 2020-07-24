Furry Friday: Dogs in the great, cold outdoors

Magnificence in both background and foreground: Piper and Tiberius breathe the fresh southern air.

It's gumboot and umbrella weather where I am. The grass is permanently sopping, and line-drying the laundry is impossible.

Things will seem different in a few weeks but right now, deep in the sink of July, the outlook is for more of the same.

Except for that one winter day in 10 that you live for, especially when you're a dog owner. That day when the rain forgets to fall and the sun loses its grey veils for a few hours. That day when you can take your dog outdoors and both of you stay happy and relatively non-muddy.



And if you're in the right latitudes, there are the snowy days when your dog can relish a whole new surface to play on and new opportunities for fun. Here's a collection of dogs making the most of those winter days when being outdoors may be cold, but totally cool. Enjoy!

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

This is true rural toughness - belly down on the frosty ground. Marley and Bee don't seem to mind the chill.

Ivy dips four toes into a flow of icy river water. The warmth of the living room is not far off, though.

Breeze is intent on her stick, the sand and the sea. The dramatic sky behind her doesn't even register. Breeze first appeared on Furry Friday in August last year as a wide-pawed pup; now she's a poised 18-month-old.

Finn puts some shallow pawprints into the sand at Mairangi Bay.

Sophie and her liquid reflection take a sunset trot.

A wonderful, mindful moment for any dog owner - watching your dogs happily exploring the edge of the beach. These sniffers are Molly and Zeus.

Casting midwinter shadows in the back yard are Cody and Sasha.

Bright sun in winter is precious. Jasper and Bruce (left) and Alice and Mika soak it up.

A now dearly departed star of Furry Friday - Luna is queen of the sands.

Jackets required: Poppy (left) and Mac cheat the wind.

Tess (left) roams the wily, windy moors; Huntaway pup Beau can't quite figure out why his butt feels so cold.

It's crunchy, squishy, soft and icy - whatever it is, Hope thinks it's fun.

Snow, sun and smiles: Alfie (left) and Sass love a scenic walkies time.

Fenix makes the Central Otago landscape even more stunning.

Oken didn't let a wound dressing (for a split paw) prevent her from playing in the snow.

Otis strikes a power pose. It looks as though he's strolling around on cloud tops.

Bandit and Moose pretend to be characters in Lord of the Rings.

Furry Friday semi-regulars Jack and Nicky pause, in their practised way, to smile for the camera.

What about the urban dog, then? Lani, Zola, Frank and Jesse don't have snowy fields to gambol in or mountains to be framed by, but they do have the city available for glittering, blinged-out walkies.

Not outdoors, but yearning to be: Tyson, Scout and Nova can't wait to be let out into the fresh air.

Like a bunch of seniors chatting on the porch: Neeko, Missy and Krystal. Missy seems to have made herself laugh, but the others don't get the joke.

Here's a shot that's close to home for me. My neighbours' dogs Piper and Scout join forces to bring their stick back to the thrower. It's a joy to see these two every day, wagging their tails and rolling over for tickles. They are two of the most charming dogs you could find.

Lucy (left) and Eevee pose like a couple of knitting-pattern models.

I know it's nominally a collection of dogs, but how could I resist posting this picture of pals Casper and Romeo sniffing the cool air? They're active on social media - search for their names.

Ben has a question: What's that hard, cold stuff that makes me fall over if I walk on it?

More winter sun harvesters: Tim and Sally.

Maddie is a gimlet-eyed guardian of the threshold.

Her name is Dumpling and she loves to run. When she does, her tag necklace and spittle bounce in time.