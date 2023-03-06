Rare horses and their owners saddling up for a high country soirée

Norwegian Fjord horses are one of the rarest breeds in the world, with just 65 of them in New Zealand, although fans of the Disney movie Frozen will be more familiar with them.

Long time horse enthusiast and breeder Megan Hopkinson has been organising what will be the first rare horse breed trek run next weekend at Blue Mountain Station, Fairlie, to bring together rare horses and have a bit of a run around.

Having done a lot with ex race horses and cross-breed horses, Hopkinson said she never knew horses could be really easy until she started learning about native breeds and coming into contact with them.

The private event has attracted 18 people and their horses .

Hopkinson said they have people coming from the Catlins, a breeder from Blenheim as well as support coming down from the North Island.

“I’ve always loved them,” Hopkinson said of the Fjord horses.

It was only in the last five years that she was able to lease a Fjord horse and then buy her own.

The event was an idea formed by new society, Aotearoa New Zealand Norwegian Fjord Horse Manatōpū, and will act as the first meet up for members.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Megan Hopkinson, left, walks with Viv while Marnie Carter takes Lily. The horses and their owners are part of a new society that seeks to protect and promote them and will be having their first meet up next weekend.

“Next weekend we’ll be getting signatures from all our members and then, that way, we’ll say in a weeks time, we’ll be sending that off to the incorporated society registrar,” Hopkinson said.

“Then, hopefully we’ll be up and running.”

One of the society’s aims is to work closely with the Rare Breed Conservation Society to bring awareness to the animals and to promote and protect them in New Zealand.

Fjord horses have had some practice in the spotlight after being featured in Disney’s Frozen as Prince Hans’ horse Sitron.

The Society’s relationship with the Rare Breed Conservation society has already seen them being asked to attend multiple A&P shows down south.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Megan Hopkinson with two Norwegian fjord horses, Vivi and Lily. Hopkinson was part of the initial group to set up the new Aotearoa Norwegian Fjord Horse Manatōpū.

Hopkinson said they attended Christchurch's A&P show last year to the delight of those there.

“It was a massive hit at the A&P Show. We had 14 different breeds. So that was another thing the fjord society was doing is helping put on these displays around the country.”

Part of the society’s job is to promote fjord horses. Hopkinsons said they are a draft horse with a huge market and home in New Zealand due to their farm work background and good nature.

The Norwegian Fjord horse is considered to be one of the world’s oldest domesticated horse breeds and were introduced to New Zealand in 1996.