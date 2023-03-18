Remembering Hairy, the red setter who changed my life

As the young editor of a country newspaper, I was tasked with filling ten or 12 pages a week with interesting reading for my mainly rural readership.

We published a free tabloid every Friday and paid subscription broadsheet on Tuesdays and I worked with two reporters to keep them newsy.

Sports results and meeting reports helped fill some of the glaring white pages, but the ladies at the SPCA were a godsend.

They would ring me whenever they had a stray looking for a home and companionship. I'd drive out to the pound, settle in for cake and coffee, then take a photo of some homeless mutt or stray pussy cat and compose a tearjerker to appear with it in that week’s paper.

Sometimes I would recognise "my" dogs in the street, wagging along beside new owners, looking sleek and cared for and I'd feel a warm glow of journalistic satisfaction and proprietorship.

One day I rolled into the pound, a day or two before deadline, and noticed a rich chestnut coloured coat curled into a ball at the corner of a cage. It lifted its head and followed my progress with doleful bloodshot eyes, a livid scar fresh on its forehead.

"That one will probably have to be put down," the pound keeper said, "Nobody around here wants a red setter – mad as a meat axe. It was thrown out of a moving car on the main road and was found huddled in a heap beside the road and dropped off here."

The dog sighed and slumped miserably back into the corner, but it was probably the moving car bit that did it – I'm a sucker for a sob story.

“I'll take it," I said spontaneously and Hairy came into my life.

He wasn't long on personality in those early days of distrust and quivering terror – the most salient thing about him was the rich, red coat, so I named him "Hairy", with a nod to his illustrious predecessor; Lynley Dodds' mutt from Donaldson's dairy, "Hairy McClary”.

It was back when people could walk into an SPCA run by volunteers and, if they found a dog they liked and which liked them, take it home to a new life. None of the uniforms and protracted online palaver of these days.

After completing the paperwork and paying his rent, I led him to my station wagon parked outside.

Hairy had an understandable dread of automobiles. I opened the door, he stood trembling. I patted the seat, he lifted his disfigured head and trembled harder.

I knelt to stroke his ears and administer reassurance and Hairy stood quivering. I lifted him gently into the passenger seat and walked around to slide behind the wheel. I started the engine, Hairy wet himself.

It went like that for a week or so. I folded an old blanket in the back of the station wagon, and left food and water bowls there, so he could make himself at home.

I lavished praise on him whenever he got into the car and gradually he regained enough confidence to slink inside when I opened the door. He would curl up in a chestnut lump until we arrived then leap gratefully out like he'd survived an ordeal.

With good food, kind words and brushing, his coat became sleek and the hair regrew where the tarmac had ripped his scalp open.

Eventually he took going in the car as an adventure – much preferable to being curled up under my desk in the newspaper office.

We'd go on jobs together, to farms and factories or homes where people made a fuss of him and slipped titbits in his direction.

Almost overnight, Hairy switched. Every car with an open door was rich with possibilities for food and fun.

One Thursday we walked along the main street of our country town. There was about 30 – 40 cars angle parked against the kerb and five or six or so had their doors open.

Hairy leaped into each one in turn and sat panting on the back seat with a look on his face like he'd just led his team of huskies first across the finish line of the Iditarod. Hairy had overcome his dread of automobiles.

One time he leaped into the middle of a bunch of schoolkids, patiently awaiting their parents. Some yelled but he stayed sitting while they cuddled, kissed, stroked and scratched him. He rejoined me down the street looking a little shamefaced but smug and happy.

We went to visit friends in Wellington and I took him for an evening walk, a "pee promenade" through leafy Kelburn.

As we strolled the narrow streets, a late model limousine rolled smoothly into the kerb beside us. The driver leapt out, shrugged his evening suit sleeves over his shirt cuffs and strode around the front of the car.

He swept the passenger door open with a chivalrous flourish to reveal the elegant woman passenger in ball gown and diamond jewellery.

We could hear laughter, clinking glasses and the buzz of conversation from the verandah of a house over the road.

Hairy saw his chance. He leapt across the woman and dived between the front seats to squat, grinning hugely, on the plush leather upholstery of the rear seat.

The women let out a small shriek, the man looked around helplessly for someone to help or blame and I, employing the calamity control techniques that have stood me in good stead for years, kept strolling on as though nothing had happened.

Ten metres or so down the road, I backed into a shady driveway and called Hairy who soon huffed up beside me.

We stuck to the dark alleys and walkways back to our friend's – with me bursting into sudden bouts of sniggering and Hairy looking like he'd won two million sacks of bones in the doggie Lotto.

Shortly after that, Hairy undertook dog lead training and was forced to moderate his compulsive car break- ins.

We remained companions for many adventures and, when I left to go sailing, he settled in with a nice young couple who straight away renamed him Rowan – which apparently is some sort of red tree.

But he'll always be Hairy to me.

Lindsay Wright is an author and former journalist for Taranaki Newspapers.