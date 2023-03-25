New Plymouth company waging war on nature's pests one doggy treat at a time

Family-run pet food business in New Plymouth is helping reduce pest animals, one meal at a time.

A small pet food company in New Plymouth is turning into the number one enemy of New Zealand’s feral pests.

Rawr Petz’ possum back straps, wallaby tails, chicken feet and deer ear treats are in such high demand the company are looking to hire their own hunters to ensure supply.

“It’s a complete win-win. New Zealand is under attack by pest animals, and we’re doing our bit to lower numbers,” says Renae McLachlan, retail manager for Rawr Petz petfood business. “Wallabies are the number one growing pest, the more wallabies we can convert to pet food, the better off we are.

“They’re such voracious feeders, the damage they do to the bush is just amazing, they attack the bottom layers of bush and possums attack the top.”

Eating the raw products is good for the pets, and also helps lower their carbon footprints, as they were made from meat and body parts that are unsuitable or unpalatable for humans.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Beer Festival returns, this time with 'imaginary beer' for a good cause

* Taste of Taranaki: The man growing mushrooms in a back country woolshed

* Taste of Taranaki: Baking to make people happy

* Taste of Taranaki: A life on the land



“When you buy raw, it’s locally sourced, but biscuits can come from all over the world,” McLachlan says.

Through the shop and online store, they sell a range of dog and cat foods including frozen minced beef, chicken and lamb, and also rabbit, hare, possum, venison, goat and wallaby, and some sustainably-caught fish.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Retail manager for Rawr Petz petfood business, Renae McLachlan, with some of the deer ear and possum tail doggy treats.

And the frozen Taranaki tucker is also exported to Hong Kong and Singapore, where its canine customers tend to be small, mainly apartment-dwelling pooches.

McLachlan and her brother, Wade Kenny, both work in the business with their father, Grant Kenny, who started it in 2008.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Rawr Petz is a family business, run by Wade Kenny, his sister Renae McLachlan and their father, Grant Kenny.

The brother and sister stepped up to help when their father suffered a stroke after weathering the Covid pandemic.

Wade left his job at Tegal Foods to run the processing factory, and Renae took over the retail side.

Because they export their products, the factory where its processed and packed has as many hygiene safeguards as a human food processing plant, and is inspected four times a year by MPI.

“We are the only fully licenced pet food exporter in Taranaki, so we’re pretty proud of that,” Renae says.

“We have three licenced pet food inspectors on staff, and we have to use MPI-certified hunters.”

Renae’s dad Grant Kenny, a former office equipment technician, bought pet food business, Berridge Pet Foods, in 2008, after the family moved back to Taranaki following a stint in Australia.

The business then was processing “downer” cows deemed unsuitable for human consumption.

”I had to get my hunting licence, truck driving licence and MPI licensing as well. David Berridge stayed with me for about nine months while I got all these licences sorted out, he was good,” Kenny says.

In 2018 he gave up his role on that side of the business to concentrate on exporting his products.

“Then Covid came along and completely killed the export side of things.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Dried wallaby tails are among the doggy treats on sale.

Almost overnight, people in Hong Kong refused to take their deliveries, and he had to decide between shutting the door, or opening a shop, in order to stay afloat until the export market came back.

“It was just starting to come right when I had a bloody stroke, that was me out, but the kids stepped up and took over,” he says.

“On their own account they got export customers in Singapore and Hong Kong, and they’ve been hard at work setting up online sales, they’re more clever at that side of it than I am.”

He has made a good recovery, and is now helping others in a group that assists people who have suffered strokes to regain their speech.

Renae, who earned a master’s degree in marine biology, joined the business after her son, now 4, was born.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Renae McLachlan enjoys bringing her dog, Moro, to work in the shop.

The job was flexible, which fitted her needs.

”My long term goal was to get into doing conservation work at some stage, and I just always wanted a job with animals, so in a way I’m working with animals here,” she says.

The shop supports other animal-related businesses, selling Chris’ K9 Krunchies homemade dog treats, and collecting for the SPCA and The Scratching Post.

Her own dog, Moro, a catahoula leopard dog who came from the pound, spends her days at the shop, and is a great advertisement for the diet, with a shiny coat and bright eyes.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The various products are processed, packaged and frozen at the factory, ready for sale in the shop.

Proponents of raw feeding argue it is the diet animals have, over millions of years, evolved to eat.

The Biologically Appropriate Raw Food diet was created by Australian vet and pet nutritionist Dr Ian Billinghurst late last century after his extensive research into the effects of commercialised pet food on pets.

Raw foods give dogs and cats increased vitality, it's good for their teeth, and they produce smaller stools, Renae says.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The treats come in jars allowing retail customers to pick and mix their choices.

Sometimes, dogs switched to a raw foods diet will refuse to eat commercial dog food again.

Moro particularly likes crunching up chicken’s feet – she’s allowed one each day.

“They're good for their joints, high in glucosamine and chondroitin,” Renae says.

“And the dogs really like green tripe, it’s definitely a fan favourite.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Moro, 8 months, was rescued from the pound. She enjoys greeting customers in the shop.

Her cat, which also eats a raw diet, tries to steal the dog’s meals, so has to be fed first.

“Your cats will get more vocal on raw food, let you know earlier when it's time to feed them,” she said.

Although the foods on offer are designed to appeal to four-legged customers, sometimes she gets surprising questions.

“Although we make pet food, we do get enquiries from people about eating it, it's always quite entertaining to explain that to people,” she says.

“I've been told possum makes the best stew – I was like, I don't think I’ll ever try it.”