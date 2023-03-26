Expensive cakes, birthday outfits and bone broth: Meet the spoiled pooches of Sydney

Jasmin Sun and Kiven Ng are celebrating their dog Mori’s first birthday.

Specialist cakes, gourmet meals and pooch-friendly ice-cream: pampering Sydney’s luxury pets has become a multibillion-dollar industry as the number of adoptions has exploded in the past three years.

Jasmine Sun and Kiven Ng purchased their pooch, Mori the corgi, in May, and love to spoil him.

“We wanted a corgi well before Covid-19... but while working from home we realised we had more time and needed to have a dog,” Sun said.

They celebrated Mori’s first birthday last week in Western Sydney Parklands with a speciality patisserie from Pooch Cakes, following a larger celebration last week with 20 of Mori’s canine friends.

“We like to keep him entertained,” Sun said.

The pair also has two adopted cats and celebrate their adoption days each year.

Animal Medicines Australia (Ama) found more than a million new dogs were brought into households between 2019 and 2021, making up 19% of all pet pooches.

As of last year, 69% of all households own a pet – up from 61% in 2016 – with an estimated 28.7 million pets across the country.

Sydney Morning Herald Monica Keo, pictured with Bronx and Denver, founded Pooch Cakes to cater to her dogsâ allergies.

Monica Keo founded Pooch Cakes in 2020, selling signature cakes and doughnut towers made from fresh, dog-friendly (and human-grade) ingredients, online. The cakes cost between AU$55 (NZ$59) and $95 and are topped with fresh chia seeds, coconut and blueberries.

The vast majority of Keo’s customers are young, child-free couples celebrating their beloved pet’s birthday. She also has a number of customers whose children have moved out of home, or customers giving their terminally ill dogs a final farewell.

“Most of our customers purchase yearly, and throw their dogs a lavish birthday party,” she said.

Ama estimates Australians spend more than $33 billion annually on pets, more than half of which is spent on food. The pet and pet-supplies retailers market is worth $4.65 billion in Australia, with an average yearly growth of 7.4% between 2018 and 2023.

Sydney Morning Herald Pooch Cakes sells dog-friendly cakes and doughnuts.

A spokesperson from Petbarn said there had been “exponential growth” in minimally processed, high-meat pet-food purchases, with more customers buying food with human-grade ingredients. There has also been a rise in demand at the store for pet clothing, with owners buying outfits for Christmas, Halloween and animals’ birthdays.

Jane Templeton started Golp, which sells yoghurt, ice cream, protein bars and bone broth for cats and dogs, in 2011. She said since Covid-19, demand for her products had gone “crackers”.

“Pets became a real crutch for people. They realised during the [Covid-19] upheaval just how important their pets were for their mental wellbeing,” she said.

One of their most popular products, dog yoghurt, comes in individual pouches with a twist-off top.

“It came from the idea of having young children, and being able to transfer that to formulate something that was easy [to use] and of nutritional value,” Templeton said.

The company has a diverse clientele, she said, with people from all income brackets purchasing premium snacks.

“It’s not means-tested, people often feed their pets better than they feed themselves.”

But Sydney dog trainer Mark Hickey warned that humanising dogs can make it difficult to train them. While spoiling pets isn’t a problem in and of itself, he said owners had to be aware of bad behaviour, and discipline dogs in their language.

“There’s a narrative running today which is saying don’t discipline or chastise a dog if it does something wrong, and to ignore the behaviour and try and redirect,” he said.

“That’s treating dogs like humans, but dogs are dogs, and you have to treat them like that by saying no.”