Japanese man spends $35k to become a collie dog

A Japanese man has turned heads after spending more than $US20,000 (NZ$35k) to become a dog.

Known as Toco, the man bought a collie dog costume all in the name of fulfilling a lifelong dream of “becoming an animal”.

“Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard.”

“I remember writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside.”

Sharing updates of his dog journey on a YouTube channel, which incidentally now has 30,000 subscribers, a recent post showed Toco playing in his backyard and performing tricks for treats.

Toco has also ventured outside to show off his new look, being taken for a walk and shown sniffing other dogs, news.com reported.

On his first outing, Toco says he felt “nervous” and “a little scared”.

Toco does not speak in his videos, as he wants to hide his human identity from people to avoid being judged.

“I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with,” he told the Daily Mail.

“They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face.”

“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,” he said in a separate interview with the Mirror.

YouTube Toco goes for a walk and meets other dogs.

The Japanese company Zeppet spent 40 days making Toco’s $US22k outfit.

A spokesperson said the outfit was moddled on a collie dog and is designed to give the appearance of a real dog walking on all fours.