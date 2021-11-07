One night in Kirikiriroa: a photo essay

Sparkles, big hair, loud makeup and bold dresses added glamour to Hamilton’s nightlife on a night out pre-lockdown.
The city’s nightclub scene doesn't cater well for the LGBTQAI community, and so a group of young men put their heads together and solved their own problem.
They put on their own drag event at an Irish pub in the city, and Stuff photographer Christel Yardley was there to capture it all.
The sellout event created plenty of curiosity for passer-bys on Hood Street as the glamour queens made their entrance.
The crowd were warmed up by host Carmen Mirage, and then enjoyed shows from six drag queens, who performed their favourite songs.
Joy. Celebration. Expression. One night in Kirikiriroa.