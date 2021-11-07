One night in Kirikiriroa: a photo essay

No smoke screens for Carmen Mirage (Connor Green) ahead of the nights show in central Hamilton

Sparkles, big hair, loud makeup and bold dresses added glamour to Hamilton’s nightlife on a night out pre-lockdown.

The city’s nightclub scene doesn't cater well for the LGBTQAI community, and so a group of young men put their heads together and solved their own problem.

They put on their own drag event at an Irish pub in the city, and Stuff photographer Christel Yardley was there to capture it all.

The sellout event created plenty of curiosity for passer-bys on Hood Street as the glamour queens made their entrance.

The crowd were warmed up by host Carmen Mirage, and then enjoyed shows from six drag queens, who performed their favourite songs.

Joy. Celebration. Expression. One night in Kirikiriroa.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Anticipation builds as Lee Bloor and Keiron Rowlands prepare their drag personas.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lee Bloor, or Miss Pixie Dustâs, nerves are buzzing as she applies her makeup for her first ever performance.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Carmen Mirage (Connor Green) entices the crowd inside for a drag queen performance at Hamilton's Irish pub The Lucky Finns.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Organiser and performer Carmen Mirage (Connor Green) put in hours of work on the show.

Christel Yardley/Stuff People mark the occasion by getting snapped with the drag queens, here it is Yolanda (Daniel John Felix) posing with the fans.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Carmen Mirage (Connor Green) lights up the stage.