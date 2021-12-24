'Violating': Transgender passenger upset by pat-down or no-fly call at Wellington Airport

The first body scanners for domestic services in New Zealand were opened at Dunedin Airport in 2019 (video was first published in August 2019).

It was supposed to be a straightforward trip to Auckland for Jem Traylen.

But a metal buckle kicked off a series of events that resulted Traylen, a transgender person, missing their flight and finding themselves at odds with airport security procedures.

The belt pinged the metal detector during a screening at Wellington Airport and Traylen was directed to pass through the Leidos Provision2 body scanner.

The advanced imaging technology compares a passenger's body to a body type algorithm, to search for unusual areas that may indicate a hidden weapon or contraband. Security staff make a call about the passenger’s gender, male or female.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jem Traylen refused to consent to a pat-down search after Wellington Airport’s full body scanner could not accommodate their body.

On that day, attempts to process Traylen through the scanner as either male or female resulted in the system highlighting areas on their body that did not conform to either gender.

“It’s an upsetting and violating experience and what heightens that violation is knowing that it’s not necessary,” Traylen said.

Traylen has dealt with similar systems when travelling overseas.

“Every time I come through international security I’m always tense and just wondering what will happen ... and now it’s come to New Zealand.”

Full body scanning systems have been in use internationally for about 10 years. In New Zealand the first full body scanners opened in Dunedin Airport in 2019. They have been in place in Wellington Airport since September 2020.

New Zealand airport security regulations stipulate that once the scanner failed to identify Traylen’s body as typical, the only way they could board their flight was by consenting to a pat-down by security staff. This is where Traylen drew the line.

“This is no ordinary pat-down. It involves them passing their hands in a kind of wiping motion over your genitals and breasts.

“When I experienced it at an American airport I found it to be a very upsetting and humiliating experience, which left me in tears.”

In an American study in 2015, 43 per cent of transgender passengers said they’d had negative experiences with airport security.

“Trans people are even more private and sensitive about those parts of their body and those who are in the early stages of transition tend to be emotionally quite vulnerable. I really worry how traumatising this could be for some of our trans youth, in particular,” Traylen said.

Rohde & Schwarz Wellington airport’s full body scanners generate a genderless body image on display, but the scanning algorithm only accommodates male or female body types. (File photo)

Wellington Aviation Security manager Tania Gore stands behind the tape as security staff sort passengers through their baggage scanner and initial magnetic scanning gate. A ping at the gate sees a passenger diverted from the gate to the full body scanner where a male and female security staff member take them through the system.

“We don’t just have this issue with transgender ... people with colostomy bags and artificial limbs can also [alert the system],” Gore said.

In November 2021, a training bulletin was issued – on top of existing protocols for dealing with male and female passengers – to provide a framework for staff to direct transgender passengers to the pat-down procedure.

The document states: “We need to always conduct these engagements in a manner that is kind and respects the person’s dignity and privacy.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin Airport chief executive Richard Roberts goes through a Leidos Provision2 full body scanner in 2019. (File photo).

Traylen said they were told on the Friday that, despite the fact that their belt was likely to have set off the initial alert, the progression to full body scan and pat-down could not be deviated from. Removing the belt would not suffice – it was consent to the pat-down or wait to another day.

Traylen returned to Wellington airport the next day in the same outfit – minus the belt – and progressed through security without incident.

There are only estimates for the number of transgender and non-binary people in New Zealand. Gender Minorities Aotearoa extrapolated from a study of secondary school students in 2012 that 1.2 per cent of the population, more than 60,000 identify as transgender.

In June 2020, it was announced the 2023 census would be modified to collect data on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In August 2021, the proposed law allowing transgender people to more easily change their sex on their birth certificate passed its second reading in Parliament unanimously.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jem Traylen: “I’m faced with this bureaucracy that stands in front of me and says ‘here are your choices, take it or leave it’.”

Gore said the airport had plans to consult with the transgender community in the future to increase understanding of “how we can make it easier to move through” security processes and an algorithm that would accommodate transgender body types was in development.

The upgrade had been touted by manufacturers in the US for some years. In 2015, the Transportation Security Administration, which approves the technology, elected not to upgrade their scanners to a non-binary system.

Gore was unable to confirm when any such initiatives might be put into action.

“I guess there’s the issue of the technology and the algorithms keeping pace with the progression to a more diverse and inclusive society. The algorithms in the background are being updated continually, but at this stage [they] are male or female.”

Traylen said although the technology was at the heart of the issue, the fact they were later able to travel in the same clothes without the belt illustrated a lack of any flexibility.

“What upsets me is that I’m faced with this bureaucracy that stands in front of me and says ‘here are your choices, take it or leave it’, all because some bureaucrat couldn’t be bothered doing the mahi.”