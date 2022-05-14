The romance that started over a borrowed cup of sugar

Alexandra Tylee, 56, and Chris Morris, 44, are the co-owners of the eclectic restaurant, Pipi, in Havelock North. They have been married since 2006. Tylee is a chef, author and artist, and in the 1990s, set up the Fuel coffee chain with her second husband in Wellington. Alex and Chris have two sons, Harry, 16, and Louis, 14, and Tylee has an older son, Henry.

Alexandra: In the early 2000s, I was working in Greytown running Pipi. One night I popped across to the White Swan to borrow some sugar. Chris was managing it so we met and chatted.

I lost my son, Zeus, in 2000 when he was a baby and my second marriage had also ended. To deal with all that loss, I threw myself into my work. I’d work at Pipi from 7am when it opened until late.

I wasn’t looking for a relationship when we met. Chris started coming over for drinks after work and we’d sit with the staff, watching the milk trucks rolling down the main street. We evolved naturally into being a couple.

READ MORE:

* 'Janya's only negative is having 20 throw pillows on the bed'

* 'On our first coffee date I bought a box for her to stand on'

* We're at our best when feeding people: The couple behind Auckland restaurant Cazador



Chris is 12 years younger than me, which I didn’t realise when we met. He’s also 12 years older than my son Henry and I had not long turned 40 when we met. He was all set to go on his OE - he even had a ticket. We talked about it and he decided to stay, then I fell pregnant with Harry. Chris came and worked at Pipi and Harry would be in his little bassinet under the counter. We eloped when Harry was 1 month old.

We opened Pipi in Havelock North 16 years ago this June. We could see there was room for a casual restaurant in the area. Back then, there were only fine dining places and pubs. Chris has always done the front of house but now he cooks in the kitchen too or in the Pipi pizza truck.

Both of us want our customers to be comfortable and to have a great experience at Pipi so we share the same vision. We naturally complement one another. He’s really good at organising events and things such as the photo shoot for my cookbook - I was so grateful.

Chris is incredibly kind and we both think of Pipi as being like a family. He hired e-bikes for 15 staff recently and took them out on their day off. He organises the most wonderful staff Christmas parties and he’ll go around and help our staff in their gardens.

One thing many don’t know is that Chris is very musical. He was in a band with Bret McKenzie and Toby Laing at Wellington College called the Blue Samanthas, and then he played the violin in the Youth Orchestra. He’s really talented, and shares his music with the boys. He’ll play the guitar with Harry at home and he’s a fantastic father - he takes the boys orienteering and mountaineering.

Florence Charvin “We evolved naturally into being a couple.”

Chris: I saw Alex a couple of times before we properly met. I used to wait on her at Logan Brown when I was about 24. She’d come in with her (then) husband, Sanjay, and Al Brown would make a special meal for her son, Henry. I had no idea that Henry would be my stepson one day. Alex and Sanjay would always have a bottle of Champagne and she was known around town as the Fuel lady, which made me think that you can have coffee shops and do well.

She was also in one of my law lectures. I was a second year student and she was a mature student and she’d always breeze in late and sit down at the front with Henry. She always turned heads. She was dressed head to toe in Nom D or Zambesi.

So we both found ourselves in Greytown, sitting on her Pipi sofa drinking after work. One night, Alex won $50 in Lotto and bought a bottle of Champagne for us all. She always knew how to have fun.

I knew she had lost her son. She seemed to always be at work, behind the counter whether it was 7am or 11pm. She was working so hard.

We got together and we used to go on these road trips, over to hire a wee place in Tora just to get away, or we’d go to Wellington and watch the planes flying in. I drew up a spreadsheet and convinced her to close the restaurant for a couple of days a week.

The White Swan also sold me a house in Martinborough so for several reasons I decided not to go overseas. It was mostly because of her. We had Harry and then we decided to get married. I had worked at a lot of weddings, which can be really showy and there’s all that pressure. And I wanted to have a couple of nice bottles of Champagne, so there were just four of us.

I’m really proud of Alex. She’s written books, and now manages to paint, or be at Pipi or with our family. She fills every minute of the day. She doesn’t sit around doing nothing, she fully immerses herself into what she’s doing.

Some days I do struggle to get her attention and I’ll say something like: “Let’s have coffee. How does Thursday at 10am sound?’’

I love her dress sense. We’ve joked that if the restaurant fell into grief, we could always put all her wardrobe on Trade Me.