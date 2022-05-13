Adidas sports bra adverts banned in UK for showing bare breasts

A trio of ads for the new Adidas sports bra have been banned in the UK for showing images of women’s bare breasts.

The ad campaign, which launched in February, shows the bare breasts of dozens of women, of various skin colours, shapes and sizes, in a grid format, according to the BBC.

“We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort,” Adidas said in a tweet showcasing the ad campaign that promotes the sports bra’s 43-size range, “which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them."

Supplied A blurred version of the banned advertisement.

The UK-based Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), found all three versions likely to cause widespread offence, citing 24 complaints it had received about the “explicit” and “distasteful” ads.

Several Twitter users also expressed outrage that the ad sexualises women and reduces them “to just body parts.”

However, Twitter said that the tweet did not breach the social media company’s terms of service.

The two posters and tweet showed similar cropped images of 62 and 64 women, and stated: "The reasons we didn't make just one new sports bra."

Adidas said the images had been cropped to protect the identity of the models and to ensure their safety, adding that all the models shown had volunteered to be in the ad and were supportive of its aims.

Adidas/Supplied A selection of bras from the range the campaign advertises.

The ASA disagreed that the women in the ad had been objectified or sexualized.

“Although we did not consider that the way the women were portrayed was sexually explicit or objectified them, we considered that the depiction of naked breasts was likely to be seen as explicit nudity,” it said on its website.

The ASA decided the ads could not appear again in untargeted media that could be seen by children, including on Twitter or near schools and religious venues.

“We noted the breasts were the main focus in the ads, and there was less emphasis on the bras themselves, which were only referred to in the accompanying text,” the ASA said.

Adidas UK issued a statement saying that the images were only meant to “reflect and celebrate different shapes and sizes, illustrate diversity and demonstrate why tailored support bras were important.”

A spokesperson for the company said they stood proudly behind the message, which Adidas UK continued to display on its website.