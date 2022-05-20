Why is 'weaponised incompetence' blowing up on TikTok? Because too many of us do it

Pretending you don’t know how to manage basics like shopping, cooking and housekeeping is a great way to ensure that a domestic labour imbalance that largely benefits you stays imbalanced.

When a woman jokingly shared her grocery list for her husband that included pictures of each item and a hand-drawn map of the store aisles, it went viral for all the wrong reasons. The comment section exploded with accusations of “weaponised incompetency.”

The term, first coined in 2007 by the Wall Street Journal, refers to somebody pretending they don’t know how to do something, or performing the task so badly, that next time – they’re not asked to do it.

That could be anything from cooking a meal, to packing the school lunches, picking a restaurant for an outing with friends, or setting up a new TV.

The hashtag #weaponizedincompetence has been trending on TikTok, with over 61.6 million views and counting. People have shared instances of the behavioural pattern happening with their partner, but it can also manifest in the workplace, in various family structures, and in friendships.

If you’re somebody who often finds yourself saying, or thinking the words – “It’ll be easier if I just do it myself” – you’re likely a victim of it.

What is weaponised incompetence?

“Some examples that immediately jump to mind are people pretending to be bad at a household task like unloading the dishwasher, cooking, or getting the kids ready,” said Auckland University social psychology professor Jessica Maxwell.

“In a relationship, it could be one person saying something like ‘Oh you’re more organised, so you keep track of the birthdays and doctor’s appointments’. When this is done in a manipulative way, there are so many drawbacks.”

By feigning or playing up incompetence at something like grocery shopping or giving the dog a bath, the guilty party essentially ensures that next time, their partner will elect to do it themselves, rather than ask them for help.

“All of these things reflect common areas of conflict in couples’ relationships,” Maxwell said. Imbalance of labour is often something people have to unlearn, especially when it's gendered. Studies conducted during last year's lockdown found women, and especially mothers, took on more “second shifts” – completed an unpaid shift of domestic labour and care after the paid work day – than ever during the pandemic.

Supplied Imbalance of domestic labour is often something people have to unlearn, especially when it's gendered.

“When people perceive the division of labour as unfair, they’re at risk of poorer relationship quality, conflict, and break-ups down the line,” Maxwell said.

A one off, like saying you don’t know how to cook a recipe when you’re tired, might feel benign, but people tend to “hoard their complaints”.

“Obviously, any time you’re being disingenuous with your partner, you are going to erode their trust,” she said. “Especially, if there’s a certain task you pretend you can’t do, and then they later find out you can.”

unsplash They might not separate whites and colours, but for the good of your relationship, let your partner do the laundry.

“How does weaponised incompetence impact the kids and the overall family dynamic?” motivational speaker Cindy Noir pondered on TikTok.

“[It] shows kids that even though there are two parents in the home, only one is trustworthy and reliable. [And how] to get out of what they don’t want to do, as well as what they should allow and do in their future relationships.”

Maxwell said this was a great point: “The kids are learning it is one person’s job to do everything.”

How to deal with weaponised incompetence

People who expect things to be done to a certain standard often end up taking on extra tasks to prevent disappointment, or re-dos. But this sets an opposing standard for the person who they’re letting off the hook.

The solution is to step back, re-balance tasks, and talk openly as things come up – “which can be hard for people who like control,” Maxwell said.

“But you need to give your partner a chance to prove they can do it.”

This also means lowering standards of perfection. “Maybe they don’t stack the dishwasher, or do bedtime routine exactly the way you think it should be done. But if you want equity, you have to let them step up.”