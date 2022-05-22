'It's about control': Why Roe vs Wade is our reminder to fight

Michelle Hurley is a journalist and book publisher.

OPINION: When one of my best friends got her first period, her two mothers congratulated her on her initiation into womanhood and baked her a cake to celebrate, as all good lesbian mothers are legislated to do.

Cake was also involved when I first got mine. I was at a friend’s 12th birthday party, when an unfamiliar, knife-like pain pierced my lower back. I went to the toilet; there was blood on my undies. I wasn’t naive - we were the offspring of the generation who staged Hair. I was 7 when an enthusiastic teacher decided that I and a few others were mature enough to watch a video of a baby crowning as her mother gave birth. I knew blood was coming at some point.

I didn’t tell any of my friends at the party I had my period. Nobody did then. But after I got home, I called to my mother as I sat in our bathroom, to ask for a tampon. They were, she grimaced, best left for when I was older. She handed me a heroic-sized pad, and left me to it. I remember talking intently in the direction of the toilet paper roll, “If this is happening every month, I’m killing myself”.

For the next couple of months I willed myself to not get my period. Huzzah! It worked. But when it inevitably came again a month later, I had only one thing to say to my mother: “Please, get me a tampon.”

I could lie and say I wished I’d had celebratory lesbian mothers like my friend, but I didn’t. I hated getting my period, partly because it was painful, but mostly because it was beyond my control – from when I got it, to where I was, and who I was with, to how it utterly anchored me in the domain of my unreliable body.

For someone who valued being in charge of their mind and their body, unpredictable bleeding several times a year was, to me, a sign of my body misbehaving, of not taking orders from the part of me I valued most - my brain. I vaguely wondered if this was not normal thinking, but even then, I instinctively knew that what I thought and disliked about my bodily functions was nobody’s business but mine.

Severe acne in my mid-20s led to my doctor prescribing Diane-35, a hormonal contraceptive which reduced testosterone levels. It made no difference to my acne, but did wonders for my werewolf arms. I still got my period. One day I saw a different doctor to my regular one, a crisp, middle-aged, matter-of-fact woman.

When I told her that I had heard that I could avoid bleeding by discarding Diane-35’s sugar pills but that it was dangerous, she said it was better for me to avoid getting my period unless I was intending to conceive, because every time someone bleeds, cell division occurs, and with it the chance of mutation, which can increase your risk of cancer. Or something like that.

I took her advice and for the past 25 years, I’ve probably had fewer than 20 periods. They only occur because my unreliable body rebels with some breakthrough bleeding and I stop the pills long enough for a withdrawal bleed. Every single time, I think: Jesus Christ, periods really are ridiculous and lately, why hasn’t Elon cured it if he really is God. I often think of that doctor, who knew 25 years ago what many of us seem to be just discovering now.

Perhaps it was that early educational video, but I knew that if I had kids I would have an elective caesarean. When I did get pregnant, at 34, the first thing I did was Google 'caesarean friendly Auckland obstetrician’.

It took a while, but I found a lovely specialist who listened as I cited Guardian stories of horror births (did he know that two out of three female obstetricians in the UK would choose to have an elective caesarean?); and recounted a fascinating book which posited that women who want to have a free birth in a field with no medical intervention, and women who want to have an elective caesarean in an operating theatre, are similar in that they both value control.

One wants to control their environment, the other wants to control their body. And what did he make of the alarming statistics on postpartum incontinence, both urinary and faecal?

He reassured me that yes, if I was that determined, he would agree to me having a caesarean birth. After we walked out of his office, my husband smiled and talked to the wind, saying “and here’s me thinking he was the expert”.

You’re not supposed to admit you want to have an elective, medically unnecessary caesarean, even if it’s likely that you will have a caesarean, either planned or emergency, if you are a “geriatric mother”, as I was deemed at my age. I never cared, and told everyone cheerfully, relentlessly, that I was “having a caesar”, before boring them senseless with my evidence why.

Surprisingly, no-one publicly judged me, despite every story I’ve ever seen about women who want an elective caesarean espousing it will see you publicly vilified. Although after I had my first baby, one ward nurse did archly ask, “And have you birthed?” ‘“Oh no!” I laughed, high as a kite, before spending the rest of the night staring in marvel at my daughter.

At my 36-week check-up my obstetrician started discussing “the birth plan”, and noted that as the baby was posterior, I might like to get down on the floor on my hands and knees at regular intervals, and rock my body, in an attempt to turn her. As he demonstrated this on his Turkish rug, I looked at him and said, “Please. Get up!’ Don’t you remember? I'm not having a natural birth, I’m having a caesarean.”

I still remember what he said: “If it’s about pain, I can control it.”

“It’s not about pain,” I replied. “It’s about control.”

That was 15 years ago and I feel an even greater sense of clarity than I had at the age of 12, that my body is accountable only to me. But look where we are now. Anger about not being able to avoid your period, or give birth in the way in which you prefer, seems quaint when five judges are hell-bent on overturning Roe versus Wade.

We know what it’s about. It’s about controlling women. I don’t sympathise, but I understand. We all want to be in control, after all. The difference is those judges - and the politicians who put them there – want to control not just their own lives, but also those of anyone who has a uterus, functioning or not.

And while we can’t stop what is happening there, we can ensure we think about who we elect in New Zealand in the future and just what we would like them to control.

Believe me, it’s not women’s bodies.