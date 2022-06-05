'Their existence sapped mine': Why more women are speaking about maternal regret

“Children are a crushing responsibility,” says Olivia Colman’s character Leda in The Lost Daughter. A rare depiction of a troubled and divorced middle-aged woman who describes herself as an “unnatural mother”, the movie received a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and earned Coleman a best actress nod at the 2022 Oscars.

We live in a society that is saturated with depictions of devoted mothers whose children fill them with joy and happiness. But mothers who feel conflicted are forced to turn to dark corners to seek out parents who may also be feeling suffocated and lost. A YouGov survey* of 1249 parents carried out in the UK last May showed that one in 12 (8%) regretted having children.

One academic is synonymous with the non-parenthood movement. Based on interviews with 23 Israeli mothers who (anonymously) regretted giving birth, Israeli sociologist Orna Donath’s 2015 study Regretting Motherhood argued that motherhood “may be a font of personal fulfillment, pleasure, love, pride, contentment and joy”, but it may also bring “distress, helplessness, frustration, hostility and disappointment…oppression and subordination”.

Donath’s controversial research sparked an ongoing debate under the hashtag “Regretting Motherhood” and several books have since been published on the topic including The Lie of Maternal Happiness by German novelist Sarah Fischer, one of few who put her name to regret over becoming a mother.

READ MORE:

* The mother of all jobs: The reality of being a single mum

* The mother load: Why women still shoulder the parenting burden

* Regretting motherhood does not make you a bad mother



Crucially, Donath’s study distinguished between regret over children and regret over the maternal experience. Most of the mothers interviewed stressed that they loved their children, and that their regret over motherhood had nothing to do with the children themselves.

Fischer has also said that her regret did not mean she didn’t love her daughter Emma, who she dedicated her book to. Donath herself said she knew from a young age that she never wanted to have children.

‘Their existence sapped mine’

“You’re not alone, I promise” reads the banner of Facebook community I Regret Having Children. The page has 44,450 followers. Strict rules are clearly set out at the start: “this is not a debate page; no shaming of parents/non-parents; no adoption solicitation; no childfree gloating”.

Brutally honest stories posted on this page almost daily go beyond illness or divorce or a pandemic or war, because for the mothers pouring their hearts out (anonymously) in the forum, motherhood itself is the tragedy.

One mother wrote: “Please don't reveal my name. I think I hate my kids. I don't love them the way I should love them. I get irritated by the little things they do and I snap at them, shout and even spank them. I don't know what is wrong with me.”

Another wrote: “I’m so happy to find this space to say how I feel. Having kids ruined my life. My relationship. My identity. My health. My body. My sense of fulfilment. I lost my creativity and my freedom. I feel trapped. Claustrophobic. I feel like I will never achieve anything again. And I’m drowning in guilt for not being good enough at anything anymore and feeling selfish for it. The kids are fine, spirited little humans who I am proud of. But their existence sapped mine.”

Getty Images New Zealand’s fertility rate in 2020 was down to 1.61 births per woman, its lowest recorded level for the 10th year in a row, and well below the population replacement rate of 2.1. Source: Stats NZ

A quick search of online forums such as Mumsnet, Reddit and Quora reveals similar threads from desperate parents who are full of regret. This question was posted recently in the “Ask Women” group of Reddit.com: Women of reddit who regret giving birth. Why do you regret it?

One replied: "I wasn't prepared to almost die, lose my uterus, or raise a disabled child. I love my son so much, but damn…I never would have chosen this life for him – for any of us. I feel naive and stupid for ever thinking I was ready for this – for convincing my husband we were ready for this.”

“Love your honesty,” commented one. And another: “Having my kids has put me behind at least 10 years professionally. I'm slowly making up some of that time, but it is still so hard.”

‘There are lots of ways to live well’

Wellington-based clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo attributes the traditional role of the dutiful, nurturing and content mother being in the home as a symptom of a patriarchal society, but points to a more accepting and diverse modern trend.

“I don’t think that sense of duty is so strong in the current generation of young women. Those I’ve seen are firm in knowing they have options, and they don’t need to have children to be fulfilled…There are lots of ways to live well and some of those don’t involve having kids.”

When it comes to the taboo of mothers being honest about regretting their children, Nimmo says there’s a time and place for honesty.

“Once you’ve had kids, it is psychologically harmful to them to let them know you didn’t want them, or you’ve always resented them. I’ve heard the fallout in therapy many times – from kids who knew they weren’t wanted, neglected or punished by a parent’s bitterness – and it’s sad.

It’s better to express your regrets, struggles and despair in a safe place, like in therapy, to a trusted friend or in a closed community, such as a closed online group, where the members have shared experiences. That’s why support groups can be so helpful.”

‘She did it just to be cruel’

UK-based Sarah Brandis knew she wasn’t wanted by her parents from a young age, while her younger sister was “doted on”. She endured years of coldness, resentment and emotional abuse.

“My mother had a favourite game she would play, where she would take my things away,” Brandis, 41, looks back. “My favourite toy was taken and thrown in the bin. I cried myself to sleep, and she was totally fine with my distress. She just did it to be cruel.”

Brandis said that when she saw how loving her friends’ parents were, she grew resentful, cutting ties with her family after leaving home at the age of 16. Six years later, Brandis self-published her memoir Life as an Elective Orphan about her experience as an unwanted child.

“It’s important to say that not all unwanted children will feel like I did,” says Brandis, who never found out the reason for her neglect. “Some parents suffer regret and still show up for their kids.”

All 23 Israeli mothers interviewed by Orna Donath said that the disadvantages of motherhood outweighed the benefits. The reasons they became mothers ranged from “it was automatic” to “never considered otherwise” to “massive pressures” to “the natural step after marriage”.

In 2011, Donath wrote: “Israeli women who do not want to be mothers tend to be reproached in various social circles. Their humaneness, femininity, and sanity are questioned, and they are inundated with messages suggesting they will naturally adjust to the maternal experience.”

While women are often told they will regret not having children, if there is a progressive reason for mothers to publicly “rock the cradle” and risk a savage backlash, then what is it?

Treating maternal regret as “untouchable” is the same as dismissing another mother’s account as “unworthy” and places it outside the culture of parenting, which it is not, concluded Donath.

“Including mothers’ testimonies about regretting ‘what’s done’ may lead to a social remedy by providing another prism within the ongoing inquiry into the politics of reproduction…Regretting motherhood tells a significant sociopolitical story that needs to be carefully listened to and further addressed.”

‘The childfree choice’

Today’s hashtag “honest parenting” trend is good news for women who’ve chosen a life without children, says the author of Childfree by Choice, Dr. Amy Blackstone. When the US-based professor of sociology married 25 years ago, everyone told her motherhood was the natural next step. Co-creator of the blog we’re {not} having a baby, Blackstone was no stranger to negative responses when she told people she didn’t have, nor want, kids. She says the “stigma” of the childfree woman has declined significantly since 1995.

“I think one of the most important things about the increasing number of conversations that are happening today around both parental regret and the childfree choice is simply that we are having these conversations,” Blackstone says.

“They are happening privately in our homes, publicly in the media, in our schools and other social institutions. The more we talk about parenthood as a choice, as opposed to an inevitability, the freer people will be to make informed choices that are right for them. And, as these conversations move from private to more public forums, the stigma associated with the childfree choice declines.”

Nimmo would like to see mothers relax their expectations and be kinder to each other. Social media is a “huge” source of parental pressure, she says, and the “hidden emotional labour” tied up with the responsibility and worry of parenting falls largely on women, studies have shown.

“Comparing yourself to other parents is anxiety-provoking and mentally taxing. It can make you feel like you’re failing when you’re not. Women put huge pressure on themselves.

“Trying to be the best-parent-ever is futile. You’ll make mistakes… and that’s OK.”