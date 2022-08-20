'The only aisle I'll walk down is the one at New World'

Couple Teal and Sophia Mau say the key to their long-lasting relationship is acceptance.

Teal Mau, 56, has co-owned Wellington’s Mau Hairdressing with his partner Sophia Mau, 47, for 25 years.

Their daughter Lola is 10 and Teal has a daughter Taylor, 24, from a previous relationship. In 2017 the couple came third in TV’s My Kitchen Rules (MKR). They live behind their central Wellington salon.

Teal:

I came to New Zealand from Vietnam as a refugee in 1976, one of six children. I had very little English and New Zealand was very different back then, so life wasn’t always easy. School wasn’t my cup of tea and I left without any qualifications, but I found my niche with hairdressing.

I’d just opened my own salon when I met Sophia. I’d also just come out of a 20-year relationship with Taylor’s mother so I was enjoying the freedom of being single.

Sophia’s friend, who worked for me, invited her to a party at the salon. I was immediately captivated by Sophia’s pitch black hair and beautiful white skin. She reminded me of Snow White.

She has this great quirky quality about her. I’m a hairdresser, I look at women every day, so they have to be pretty special to catch my attention, and she did.

After our first date, I dropped her off and she slammed the door of my brand new car. I was like, what kind of bogan is this?! I thought, this is never going to work, we’re too different. But she’s so beautiful I couldn’t help myself.

Supplied Teal and Sophia with their daughter Lola (left).

I’m nine years older than Sophia, so I thought the age gap would be a barrier. But it hasn’t been an issue.

What I love most about Sophia is her tenacity. She doesn’t give up, which I find really inspiring.

For example, she doesn’t cook so when I suggested going on MKR, she wasn't keen. But once she got into it, she gave it her everything.

I encouraged Sophia to get into hairdressing. It was a big call to go into business with her but we’ve been working together for more than 20 years now and we’re a great team. No-one is the boss, we play to our strengths when it comes to the salon.

I grew up with three sisters so I’m a bit of a perfectionist and a tidy freak, whereas Sophia isn’t, so I’m always picking up after her. But with time I’ve learned to chill and she’s become more aware of things.

We never got married because marriage isn’t really for me and Sophia understands that. I often joke that the only aisle I’ll walk down is the one at New World.

What’s the secret to our relationship? One word – acceptance. We come from different cultures and worlds but we’ve learned to accept each other. It’s like I always say about the Titanic, if Rose had just moved over a bit on the life-raft, Jack would have lived! Because that’s what relationships are all about, accepting and moving over. I’ve learned to accept who Sophia is, and vice versa, which is why we work so well.

Supplied Spurred on by Teal, the couple entered MKR in 2017 and came third.

Sophia:

I grew up in Levin but left home at 16 and moved to Wellington.

I was 21 and in the middle of a messy break-up when I met Teal. Hairdressing back then was one wild party – we’d work hard and party even harder. So my head really wasn’t in the space of having another relationship.

When I first met Teal I was mesmerised by his mysteriousness – he was quiet and I couldn’t read him. When we were on MKR, Manu [the presenter] referred to Teal as an international man of mystery. The fact Teal was a cool, older man added to the attraction.

Supplied Mau was instantly attracted to Sophia, who reminded him of Snow White.

On our first date, Teal said to me, if we have a kid we could call her Caramel, referring to our cultural mixing bowl. I was completely shocked by his forward-thinking and confidence.

I’d been working in retail but always wanted to do a trade, I just wasn’t sure which one. Teal told me how rewarding he found hairdressing and encouraged me to do an apprenticeship. I didn’t train under him because it was too early in our relationship and if things had gone wrong workwise, it would have ended our relationship.

Going into business together was also a time of high angst and I was nervous that it wouldn’t work. But it has worked brilliantly. Teal has played a lot of team sports and managed salons so he’s always been a team player, whereas I’m in my own creative space, so he works around me. But we have our strengths – he’s a cutting specialist and my passion is colour, so we feed off of each other.

Matt Grace Teal and his daughter Taylor, and Sophia pregnant with Lola.

Teal has always been good at pushing me out of my comfort zone and introducing me to things I would never have done without him. We bought and sold commercial property and did renovations, which I wouldn’t have done on my own.

He once suggested we do a marathon. I’m not sporty and said, I can’t do that. But he supported me to do it. I’ve never had anyone in my life encourage me like that before.

Teal is a perfectionist, which has a lot of positives but when I’m in my creative, airy-fairy space I can forget to do things like shut the fridge or clean up, which is not his way at all. He’s so organised it can sometimes be exhausting. But over the years I’ve become more orderly and he’s learned to mellow a bit.

We’ve never married but I changed my surname to Mau before Lola was born because I like the idea of the whole family having the same surname and it’s easier and more functional to have the same name as our business.