Going through pregnancy and a cancer diagnosis during lockdown made us stronger

“Going through my cancer at the same time as Jess’ pregnancy wasn’t easy but it really strengthened our relationship.”

Ellie Moloney, 35, is a registered nurse who is married to Jess Holly Bates, 36, an artist/poet. The couple live in Auckland with their child Wolver, 15 months. Jess is currently starring in TVNZ 1’s The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Jess:

I was straight until about 2013 when I fell in love with another woman. I was in that relationship for a year and was heartbroken when it ended.

I was pansexual after that, dating across the spectrum, but playing hard to get because I did not want to get hurt again. I was also living in a really horrible, damp flat so was continually sick - and no-one wants to date someone who’s always sick.

In 2015 I was doing a fundraiser for the Pasifika collective, The SaVAge K’lub. I’d written and was performing a piece in which I got the audience to read out captions. I asked Ellie to read one as a way of connecting because I thought Ellie looked sexy and amazing and really gay!

At the after-party we talked for ages but nothing actually happened for months. I was busy directing a show and was still trying to keep people at arm’s length.

We eventually went for coffee and secondhand shopping – we still have the T-shirt and shirt we bought that day. And we’ve been together ever since.

Both of us had been engaged before, which hadn’t worked out so we weren’t in a rush to get married. But my father got leukaemia in 2019, which fast-forwarded our lives and we got married in Raglan in March 2020. We went skinny-dipping after the ceremony.

A week later we went into lockdown, I was six weeks pregnant and Ellie found a lump, which turned out to be stage 1 breast cancer. Ellie had a double mastectomy and four rounds of chemo and surrendered beautifully to the process of letting others help.

We bonded over our love of [American academic] Brene Brown whose wisdom has provided a shared language for our relationship, free of bullshit and the need to control each other. I’ve never had anyone show up for me in a relationship the way Ellie has.

Ellie is incredibly flexible and adaptable to other people, as well as being unbelievably kind, giving them the space to exist. Ellie is also self-aware, grounded and incredibly reliable – a real rock for our family.

We are very different - I’m a total extrovert whereas Ellie gets drained by people. Before Wolver came along, we would navigate this by me going out and Ellie having solitude at home.

Love for us is an everyday act - not some grand gesture, because no-one can afford grand gestures in this climate! Instead, an extra blanket or a cup of tea is really seeing the other person and their needs. The theme of our wedding was “ordinary, everyday love” and we actually made each other a cup of tea during the ceremony.

Ellie:

When I met Jess I had not long come out of a four-year relationship. I’d also just quit my PhD in psychology, didn’t have a job and was back living with my parents, so I was trying to pull myself together, not find another relationship.

I’d seen Jess at a performance night and was amazed at Jess’ powerful performance and incredible energy. I thought, I should be brave and send Jess a message about how much I loved the performance. Jess didn’t respond but did “friend me” on Facebook, which confused me a bit.

I did some social media creeping and saw that Jess was performing two weeks later. That was the event with audience participation, which is my worst nightmare, because I like to keep such a low profile I’m almost invisible. But I obviously forgave Jess for picking on me!

Jess has this incredible energy for life and is a real force of nature. Jess is also courageous about feeling all the feelings – there’s no game playing or bullshit. I’m well versed in repressing my emotions so meeting someone with such a big, beautiful heart who feels and expresses themselves has helped me to try and do the same. In that respect, we really balance each other out.

Going through my cancer at the same time as Jess’ pregnancy wasn’t easy but it really strengthened our relationship. Jess was an incredible powerhouse, accessing the care we needed and bringing in our village to help. All while finding the joy in life and organising things that brought us pleasure, such as swimming in the sea every day.

One of Jess’ real talents is being super silly, which means we laugh a lot. Jess also cares deeply about people and issues and has an incredibly sexy brain.

We’re really good at checking in with each other – it’s a self-care check about what we’re grateful for, how we’re feeling and what we need. I think that’s one of the keys to a good relationship, especially being grateful for little things such as putting the dishes away or doing the shopping.

It’s about not taking your partner for granted. And being kind to each other – it’s fundamental to our relationship that we bring the kindest lens to each other. It’s how we find our way back to each other if we’re on different pages.

We also work well because I really like Jess as a person, not just as my partner. Jess is the kind of person who isn’t afraid of having big, tough conversations and who never shies away from life’s hard stuff. I’m incredibly lucky to have found Jess and to have the amazing relationship we have.