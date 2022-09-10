We butted heads when we first met, luckily Tinder made us try again

Despite getting off on the wrong foot, Karen and Nicholas gave each other a second chance and realised they clicked.

Karen Lee (Ngāti Pūkenga), 35, is an early childhood teacher from Whangārei. She is married to Nicholas Connop, 36, a councillor for Whangārei District Council.

The couple run a charitable trust, Four Our Real Clean Environment (Force) and volunteer with the Keep New Zealand Beautiful charity, whose Clean Up Week runs from September 17-23. The couple have an 8-month-old son, Logan.

Karen:

I was in a long-term relationship for eight years and when that ended, I basically latched onto the first person who looked at me nicely, which didn’t go well. After that, l was happy being single although I eventually got a bit lonely so tried Tinder.

I went on one date but Tinder wasn’t for me because it was full of guys wanting casual hook-ups. I knew I wanted kids so didn’t have time to muck around with the wrong guy.

In 2018 I was helping a friend with his Green Party campaign in Whangārei and getting a bit frustrated that the party had all this talk about the environment but not much action so I started the Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Ups. I wanted to collect the McDonald’s rubbish and take it back to them to show them the impact they were having on the environment.

That’s where I first met Nick who told me it wasn’t about sticking it to the man but about personal responsibility. I thought, who is this rude, bossy guy trying to take over my event? He was right, I guess, but it left a bad taste in my mouth. He also had a shaved head and moustache and looked like a skinhead so I wasn’t attracted to him.

A couple of months later, I saw Nick on Tinder and he’d grown his hair and lost the moustache. His photo showed off his muscles so I swiped right. On our first date, we clicked and I realised how kind and generous he is. He was also able to talk about his feelings and be vulnerable and honest, which is unusual for Kiwi blokes.

Supplied “I don’t think you should expect your partner to make you happy – you should be happy within yourself. A partner is a bonus.”

I proposed a couple of years later. It was Matariki and we were outside looking at the stars and discussing our goals for the coming year. I said, I want to be married this year, so will you marry me? It wasn’t terribly romantic because the street-sweeper was going past at the time!

Nick’s best quality is, hands down, his positivity. And his passion for the environment and people – he’ll help anyone. If someone asks for help on Facebook, he’ll be the first there. Ironically for someone passionate about cleaning the environment, Nick’s not that good at cleaning our house. I can get frustrated when he doesn’t see the dirty floor or sink full of dishes the way I can.

We have similar values and a shared passion for the environment. We’re also happy doing our own thing, filling our cup with family, friends and hobbies. I don’t think you should expect your partner to make you happy – you should be happy within yourself. A partner is a bonus.

Nicholas:

I was born in Kawakawa, but my Canadian mother moved us to Canada for a few years when I was 5. Since returning, I’ve lived in Whangārei.

I was coming out of a marriage when I met Karen. I’d been married for three years and was going through the divorce process. I remember visiting my father who said, make a list about who you are and what you want in a partner.

So I did and the list included concern for the environment and for people and someone outgoing who enjoys being active, all the things that I am.

A friend suggested Karen would be a good match but I’d met her at the clean up event and thought she was too political. A few months later I opened Tinder and saw her picture pop up. We were a match, so she’d already swiped right on me. I thought, crap, now I have to do something to break down this wall I’ve built around this woman.

Supplied “I’d met her at the cleanup event and thought she was too political.”

I asked Karen if she wanted to get fish and chips at a park overlooking the water. She said yes so I picked her up and we sat there chatting for ages. We connected far more than I thought we would.

We had a few drinks at my flat and our hands crept closer together and we had a cuddle. You don’t need any more details!

We didn’t move in together for a year because of practical reasons with our respective flats. A room came up in my flat and she took it but of course we ended up living in my room and hers became a storage space.

We started our charitable trust in 2018 to try and reduce waste, to educate and support other environmental groups. We won a Keep New Zealand Beautiful award for it. And we still run the Whangārei monthly clean-ups.

Karen has an incredible drive and passion. As an early childhood teacher, she really wants to do better for the environment and to bring the next generation up with that attitude. She’s also incredibly creative, upcycling old wood. We’d love to open a facility to do this.

We have similar energies, drive and passion for the environment and for people. We communicate well, because couples that don’t can have all sorts of issues. And we’re good at letting the other person be who they are – accepting them for all they are and not trying to change them.

When I think about that list my father told me to write, Karen ticks a lot of boxes on it. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve had our ups and downs but we’re really a good match.