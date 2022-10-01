'We're creating a different kind of family': IVF, adoption, and connection

Couple Jess Agoston Cleary and Bryden Cleary say they “continually have to work” at accepting that having children aren’t on the cards.

Jess Agoston Cleary, 39, is the co-founder/director of online art gallery, Artfull. She’s married to Bryden Cleary, 40, the CEO of Formway Distribution and director of Zenith Interiors. The couple live in Auckland’s Kingsland with their three dogs – Duke, Bowie and Gus the puppy.

Jess:

My three-year marriage ended six months before I met Bryden. I was focused on getting my life together and didn’t have the space for another partner.

It’s such a cliche – we met at one of my best friend’s weddings on Waiheke Island in 2016. I was handing out programmes at the door and Bryden rushed in, sweating from running from the ferry.

At the reception I said to my friend, who’s the hot guy in the blue shirt and chinos? Which is where Bryden’s nickname “chinos” came from. He told me he built chairs and I’m obsessed with chairs. Funnily enough, we now have more chairs than any house needs, including in the attic and shed.

Bryden didn’t actually build chairs, he’s the CEO of a furniture company. But that’s who he is, incredibly unassuming. Actually, he’s one of those CEOs who does get out on the factory floor if needed.

I knew Bryden was the one on our first date when we took my two dogs for a walk. I loved his attitude and genuine warmth for people and animals. He’s the sort of person everyone gravitates to and being together felt easy and natural.

We bought our first house together six months after meeting. We figured adding a child would be cool but it wasn’t to be. I was diagnosed with endometriosis and adenomyosis - on top of the polycystic ovary syndrome I already had, so we knew getting pregnant wasn’t going to be easy. Two surgeries and two rounds of IVF later and we still don’t have a two-legged child.

We decided to stop IVF because it was so hard and painful. We continually have to work at accepting that children aren’t our path and creating a different kind of family. It’s been tough but it has definitely brought us closer together. Bryden has been fully supportive and I couldn’t have done this without him. Hats off to those women who embark on the IVF journey on their own.

It’s also taught us the importance of being present – emotionally, mentally and physically – in the moment. That means putting away our phones and really connecting whether we’re out at dinner or walking the dogs.

What I love most about Bryden is his patience and genuine care and attention to what he does and those around him. He’ll do anything for his staff, including covering their rent or when someone recently had their bike stolen, he bought them another one.

Bryden often goes a million miles an hour, which is a double-edged sword because it means he’s driven and achieves a lot, but he isn’t great at carving out time for himself. I’m continually encouraging him to do that.

Bryden:

I’d been away from New Zealand for 10 years, including working in Europe, Canada and in the mines in Australia.

I came back to Auckland in 2012 and was single for a while because I was focused on my career. I also wasn’t sure if I wanted to stay in Auckland so I wasn’t looking for a relationship.

Jess was someone I wanted to talk to from the moment I saw her, handing out programmes at the wedding venue. I was late so ran up the hill from the ferry – I’m surprised my sweaty appearance didn’t put her off.

We chatted for ages but nothing happened that night because I was catching the ferry back after the wedding. Even though I’d previously dated blondes, I was attracted to Jess because she’s so sporty and fit and has an amazing personality.

When she got back to Auckland we took her dogs for a walk. And we met up the next night for dinner and the next night to go surfing at Muriwai Beach. We’ve been together since then.

We moved in together pretty quickly because Jess was getting out of a marriage and had to find a new house. And because we’d already made a commitment to each other.

I proposed two years after we met. I always thought marriage was something I should do at least once. Waiheke is pretty special to us because it’s where we met so we were at Man O’ War Bay and I got down on one knee.

I’d bought an engagement ring but completely got it wrong and Jess didn’t like it. She later got a jeweller to incorporate the three stones – a yellow diamond, white diamond and blue sapphire – and made it better.

We got married a year later, mainly because we were trying to adopt a child from overseas and needed to be married to do so. In the end we didn’t go down the adoption road because it was way too hard.

Jess is a deep thinker and inquisitive by nature. She’s always teaching me new things about the world. She’s an incredibly caring person and loves animals, as I do.

She can, however, get stressed about little things. I do all the cooking and am pretty good at it, but aren’t too good at cleaning up, so that can cause some tension.

But we’re both driven, are hard workers and push each other career-wise. I travel a lot for my job and am currently spending three weeks a month in Melbourne, which is hard for both of us. I really miss Jess and the dogs so make sure the week I have back home is quality time with them.