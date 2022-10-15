'I wanted to get his number but instead I bought an expensive shirt I didn't really like'

James Bush and David Reid met while Reid was shopping at a menswear store – there was an instant spark.

James Bush, 31, is a clothing designer who spent the last eight years working in couture houses in Paris, Brussels, Geneva and London.

He and his husband, former diplomat/public servant David Reid, 37, returned to Wellington last year where Bush started his own fashion label.

James:

I was only 20 when I met David and had just been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I was seeing a psychiatrist to work though that and also discussing my sexuality, which I was coming to terms with at the time.

READ MORE:

* Fashion designer James Bush: 'Any idea is a good idea if it's well executed'

* Inside designer James Bush's sophisticated wardrobe

* Buying a house sight unseen, from thousands of kilometres away, during a pandemic



So when David came into the store I was working in I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend. But I do remember how electric that first meeting was. We had an immediate spark.

I ran into David at a nightclub a few months later at 5am and on our first date, we discovered we had a lot in common, including both being raised in musical households, me in choral singing and him in an orchestral family.

I was, and am, attracted to David’s brain and the way he sees the world from an academic perspective, whereas I come at it from an aesthetic and design angle. He was my first boyfriend, so I didn’t have a type but I like shapely people – as a designer, designing for stick-thin models isn’t interesting. When people have hips, a waist, bums and boobs the clothes can hang off, that’s what I find interesting.

Supplied “We’re coming up to our 10-year wedding anniversary, which is pretty cool.”

But when I met David his dress sense was awful! One night he was meeting my friends and we saw this guy walking towards us with orange hair and a mustard hoodie and I thought, who wears a mustard hoodie with orange hair? But I didn’t want to be that person who dresses their partner. Instead, I suggested where David could find a look that gave him joy and was comfortable, because people need to be comfortable with what they’re wearing.

I got married at 22, which was pretty young. But our relationship happened very fast and then David was being transferred to Brussels as a diplomat, so getting married seemed the right thing to do. We had the wedding at my parents house in Kelburn, Wellington, and the catering was done by Ruth Pretty, who I’d worked for since I was 14. Everyone was very generous because we didn’t have much money.

We went through a rough patch when we were overseas and weren’t communicating well. I found a marriage counsellor, an amazing Māori woman based in Brussels, who helped teach us not to sweat the small stuff.

We both want the same life, filled with interesting work, people and conversations. We’re also generous about allowing each other the space to do our own thing and when it comes to our good and bad points.

For example, David does the cooking and I look after the rest of the domestic stuff. But he’s usually so focused that he can’t multi-task – ie cook and clean up! That’s something we’re constantly working on.

Supplied “We both want the same life, filled with interesting work, people and conversations.”

David:

I was born in Gisborne to a Kiwi father and American mother so I spent my childhood all over the place, including a year in Germany studying the cello.

I was coming out of a messy, long-distance relationship with someone in Germany when I met James. I went into the menswear store where he was working on Sundays and was completely mesmerised by him.

There was this immediate intense energy. I wanted to get his number but it didn’t feel appropriate because that was his place of work. Instead, I bought an expensive shirt I didn’t really like and spent the next few months boring everyone about this guy I’d met.

This was in 2010 before today’s apps, which allow you to cyber stalk someone and find out where they hang out. Three months after we met, I was in a bar when my friend said, that guy is looking at you strangely. It was James and we arranged to have a drink a week later.

That first date started at 1pm and didn’t end until 3am. It was such a magical, intense date. After a couple more dates, James quasi-moved into my flat and that was that.

James is very much my type – beautiful, thin, fine-featured. He’s got the most piercing eyes and amazing cheekbones. Personality wise, we have a lot in common – we’re both focused and ambitious in our respective fields.

He’s also hugely intelligent and his brain is probably one of his best qualities. He brings so much knowledge to the visual realm and is an amazing person to be around – he has an energy that makes you feel good about yourself.

We got married after two years and then James took up a role in Paris. I was based in Taiwan for a bit with work, then we lived in Brussels, Paris and Geneva and James commuted to London. It was a logical move to come home last year for our careers and because James wanted to start his own label. We love being back in Wellington near our families.

James can be a bit thrifty, in the sense that he could survive on muesli bars so he can spend all his money on a beautiful coat or sculpture. I’m the opposite, a bit of a spendthrift. You’d also think, looking at James, that’s he’s quite sophisticated but we’ll go to a cafe and he’ll order a pie and a coke. I’m the foodie in the family who will make sure he’s well fed.

Helping each other grow and being excited about what the other person can become is hugely important to us. We’re coming up to our 10-year wedding anniversary, which is pretty cool.