Thanks to Covid, we had eight months getting to know each other on the phone

Steve Pirie, 38, runs Wonder & Wander, an events/experience company, with his partner Sarah Nally, 39.

Their first She Evolves women’s retreat takes place in Fiji from 26-30 October. The couple live in Auckland with their blended family of three girls and two boys, aged 5-10 years old.

Steve:

I trained as a commercial pilot but ended up starting two travel companies, which I built and sold over 18 years.

I met Sarah in 2018 when I wasn’t in a good place in my life. I’d been married for 12 years and had three beautiful kids but I was deeply depressed and on a downward spiral. I’d just sold my company and wasn’t sure what to do with my life.

Sarah was running corporate events in Melbourne and a friend introduced us, saying you two should meet because you’re doing the same kind of thing. I Googled Sarah and noticed her Linked In profile was 10 times bigger than mine. But I was in Melbourne so we met for a coffee.

The chemistry was immediate – Sarah is bright, bubbly and all about colour and energy. She's the most optimistic person on the planet who brings such light and connection to people. No-one comes away from a conversation with Sarah without feeling inspired and confident. There’s definitely something magical about her.

We created an event together and initially it was a working relationship but over nine months we became friends. I started talking to Sarah about how unhappy I was in my life and her positivity helped me through.

I had moved the family to Fiji by then but all I could think about was the possibility of life with Sarah. We both had to make the tough decision to leave our marriages and logistically it was a nightmare having to co-ordinate custody between two countries.

Supplied “The last two years have been a wild ride, with our business and co-parenting five kids,” says Sarah.

We did the long distance thing for nine months and then Covid hit, which to be honest, was probably the best thing that could happen to us because we had eight long months of getting to know each other over the phone, of understanding each other’s love languages.

Sarah got her dream job in Auckland in January 2021 and we’ve lived together ever since. Running our company and navigating a tribe of five kids isn’t easy and there are disagreements over parenting styles and differences of opinion. We’re both Sagittarians so are firecrackers, but that means there’s never a dull moment.

We did a course, The Exchange Framework, in America for our business but it was a game changer for our relationship in terms of identifying and working through issues. Even our kids use those strategies today.

The space Sarah holds others in is incredible. She’s the most emphatic and compassionate person ever.

Sarah is very creative so can be a bit messy, whereas I’m a neat freak. We sit down and work out how we can meet somewhere in the middle, which is something we apply to all areas of our lives.

Sarah:

I was born in Melbourne and grew up there and Tasmania. After a degree in HR and psychology, I started my career in Sydney.

I’d been with my previous partner for 12 years and married for four. I wasn’t looking to meet anyone, but life can take you on unexpected twists and turns.

I was attracted to Steve’s energy, his ambition and excitement for life. He’s also gorgeous with sparkling blue eyes. He has a huge drive to discover our “why” in life – my father calls us the busy bees who do, do, do.

Supplied They don’t play by gender stereotypes - “at home we share everything, and it’s good for the kids to see that”, says Sarah.

We co-produced an event together and our relationship happened quite quickly. We spent a lot of time commuting between Australia and New Zealand, trying to develop a life that suited our kids because we’ve always had a “kids first” mentality.

After lockdown I was offered my dream job in Auckland. I wondered if the universe was that clever and it turns out that it is. My ex-husband kindly agreed the kids could come to New Zealand with me.

The last two years have been a wild ride, with our business and co-parenting five kids. We’re in a constant state of reimagining our family and what works and what doesn’t. Because it’s how we work, we’ve brought a design thinking approach to it, which our kids have also adopted. We put up lots of sticky notes on the wall covering everything from projects to what we’re doing in the school holidays.

I love how effortlessly Steve connects with people and how kind he is. Steve is endlessly innovative and is always willing to try new things. He’s also willing to challenge societal norms and gender stereotypes - at home we share everything and it’s good for the kids to see that.

Supplied “The key to our relationship is curiosity and kindness.”

We have a lot of rituals in our house, from conversation cards, which help improve our connections with our family and romantically, to all of us talking about our days and what we’re grateful for.

Steve and I are definitely soul mates. We have a drive to be the best we can be and to continually evolve our relationship.

When my parents were in Fiji someone told them that when proposing, a man should give his prospective in-laws a whale’s tooth as a mark of respect. Randomly, Steve found a fossilised whale’s tooth in Hobart and gave it to my parents. My daughters were also there and he asked them because they also had to agree to the marriage. We’re getting married in Fiji in December.

The key to our relationship is curiosity and kindness. And every day we ask ourselves, what do we need to hold onto and what do we need to let go of?