'We said 'I do' at the top of the AJ Hackett bungy tower in Las Vegas'

Susan Basterfield, 58, is a partner in global organisational transformation company Greaterthan. Her husband, Colin Basterfield, 62, is an agile practice and people coach.

The couple live in Wellington with their two cats and share a love of bungy jumping, having completed 700+ jumps between them.

Susan:

I was born in Chicago but grew up in California. I started studying sports journalism at university but fell in love with business and ended up working as a manager in the US, UK and NZ for organisations such as IBM, Vodafone, BP and AJ Hackett.

In 1994, I was coming out of a seven-year relationship. In those days, there were bulletin boards on the internet, a bit like newspaper classified ads, and I saw a message from this guy in the UK trying to find an acoustic recording by an obscure German guitar player. I happened to like the same musician so started emailing Colin and found we had a lot in common. Then we started writing proper letters and over six months that developed into a long-distance romance.

READ MORE:

* Thanks to Covid, we had eight months getting to know each other on the phone

* 'I wanted to get his number but instead I bought an expensive shirt I didn't really like'

* 'We're creating a different kind of family': IVF, adoption, and connection



I was living in LA and Colin was in the UK so we finally met halfway in New York. He’d sent me a card with a couple on a balcony and I figured out it was the Chelsea Hotel so I booked the same room. I picked him up from JFK and took him to the balcony.

I was attracted to Colin’s height - I’m 5ft (1.52m) and Colin is 6ft (1.82m) – and his exuberance for life. He’s also fun-loving, smart and loves the outdoors. We’ve had lots of adventures in wild places, from the Inca Trail to Everest Base Camp. I love planning them so Colin only needs to show up at the airport, but he’s up for any challenge.

I’ve always had a thing for England and was a bit overwhelmed by LA so eight months after we first met, I moved to Buckinghamshire for seven years. We came to visit friends in Arrowtown and both felt at home in New Zealand – it was a very esoteric, spiritual experience so we moved here in 2003 and have since lived in Arrowtown, Wānaka, Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington.

Supplied Colin proposed to Susan just four days after meeting her in person.

I’m an eternal optimist whereas Colin tends to be glass half full. If he doesn’t have something to worry about, he’ll make up something to worry about, he’s one of life’s fretters.

But we don’t take life too seriously and love to have a good laugh. None of us are pouters, either, so if we’ve had an argument we don’t hold onto it. We’re each other’s best friends and biggest fans. The key is being willing to grow together, being more conscious about the other person and having patience with each other.

I think the secret to any happy relationship is not compromising on the big things – things like being politically aligned or both loving travel or being outdoors – because those things are critical. But knowing that it’s OK to compromise on the smaller, day-to-day stuff.

Colin:

I’m from the West Midlands and started off as an electrician before doing a computing degree and working as a programmer.

I was coming out of a 10-year marriage when I met Susan so I wasn’t looking for another relationship. When Susan started messaging me, though, I was intrigued and excited about the possibility of another relationship.

Supplied Susan and Colin bonded over their love for travel and the outdoors.

As it progressed, I got a bit anxious, wondering if it was a good idea but also about the logistics of having a relationship across two continents. It was one of those fork in the road moments when I knew that if I didn’t go for it, I’d regret it forever.

As soon as I met Susan, I knew it was the right thing and instantly felt safe with her, that I could be myself with her without fear. We’d already fallen in love during our six-month courtship.

Of course, seeing her in person I realised that she was a fine looking lady but also how adventurous she is. Friends who ran the AJ Hackett bungy operation in Las Vegas said they’d give Susan a free jump and she was immediately keen. I also have a cousin whose band was playing in Mexico City and she went down to see them. Nothing seems to scare Susan.

She’s incredibly smart which is a huge inspiration and drawcard for me. I always think of that saying, surround yourself with smart people and they’ll drag you up. Susan is also subtly ambitious and tenacious, which I admire.

Supplied “I help ground Susan a bit and she pushes me out of my comfort zone more”, says Colin.

I proposed four days after meeting her. We’d driven out to the Hamptons and I asked her to marry me. You have to remember we’d got to know each other during six months of emails, phone calls and letters so we’d done the hard yards and knew where we both were in our lives.

There were some issues with getting Susan a UK visa so we finally got married to make that process a bit easier. We said “I do” at the top of the AJ Hackett bungy tower in Las Vegas in December 1995. We did a jump together the next day.

Susan is incredibly positive about life whereas I’m a lot more cautious and need to have more checks and balances in place before I’ll say yes. So I help ground Susan a bit and she pushes me out of my comfort zone more. In that way, we’re a good balance.

Being able to recognise the other person’s point of view, and their motivation, is important to us. As well as being able to laugh at ourselves and together. Susan has both a wonderful sense of humour and sense of the ridiculous.