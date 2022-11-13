Chris Parker and Eli Matthewson on why we need to talk about porn

The comedians and friends have set out to lift the taboo on porn with their new web series on The Spinoff, Chris and Eli's Porn Revolution.

The internet has made many things more accessible, but perhaps none more so than pornography. What we’re not doing, in our squirmy, shy New Zealand way, is having real conversations about it.

In The Spinoff’s new web series Chris and Eli’s Porn Revolution, comedians and friends Chris Parker and Eli Matthewson set out to lift the taboo on porn. Here, they interview each other on what they learnt in the process.

Chris: Do you think this is a controversial subject to talk about?

Eli: I truly think it shouldn’t be, but I know it is. People are so scared around porn I think many are purposefully shielding themselves from the current landscape.

READ MORE:

* The DIY porn creators making $76k a month on their iPhones

* Why we made a documentary about porn

* Comedian Eli Matthewson is out and proud - but it was a 'complete surprise' when his dad also came out as gay



Chris: What is your go-to fact you learnt while filming that you love to tell people when sharing what you learnt.

Eli: You know I love a fun fact! I was really interested to learn from the Classification Office’s study of the Top 200 Pornhub videos for New Zealanders, and to compare that information to what has been in the media over the past few years.

We have heard a lot about how much aggression is shown in porn, but this study, the biggest of its kind in Aotearoa, showed that 10% of the videos showed aggression.

It seems like a promising sign! But on the flip side almost half of the videos showed some kind of stepfamily story line…and I’m still waking up at night thinking about why those videos are so popular.

Chris: Was there any part during filming you thought that we shouldn’t be doing this?

Eli: As soon as we started engaging in more in-depth conversations with the incredible women we have worked with on this project I did start to feel like maybe we had bitten off more than we could chew. As gay men whose idea of porn mostly just has men in it we are removed from the immediate power imbalance that occurs when women are involved.

When porn is being made by a straight, cis male crew, for an audience of men, that is most likely not the best environment for a performer who is a woman.

You can’t talk about porn without acknowledging the negative and harmful impact it has had on many lives, and I’m hopeful this series does that while still showing that there are ways to be porn-positive.

Jin Fellet “The amount there is, and speed and access we have to it is only increasing so it does feel like we need to really get a hold of our relationship to it,” says Matthewson.

Eli: How have people reacted when you’ve told them you are making a show about porn?

Chris: Friends have been supportive and excited, I guess because they might have attitudes and relationships towards pornography that might reflect mine.

Generally speaking though I’ve found people slightly older than me have shown a little bit more concern about how we will go about talking about this subject matter, where as those younger than me, seem very curious and energised by the topic, maybe there’s some correlation there with their experience of pornography being a bit more robust because they’ve been around it more because of the internet.

Eli: Is there anyone you wish we could have interviewed on the show?

Chris: There were lofty dreams before we started filming the series that we would talk and interview porn stars whose work we’ve watched. I would have loved to have flown overseas and seen what the world of porn looks like in a country that has more of an industry.

With that being said, it’s been really exciting focusing our investigation to our own backyard. Because initially you wouldn’t think there was much of an industry.

But it was fascinating learning about the history of porn that has been made here, and seeing now due to the rise in popularity of OnlyFans, that there are little pockets of people working in the big global industry of porn.

Jin Fellet Chris and Eli felt it was important to approach the topic with a critical lens – but also one that’s shame-free and sex-positive.

Eli: What do you think is the future of porn?

Chris: Well I'm certain it’s not going away. The amount there is, and speed and access we have to it is only increasing so it does feel like we need to really get a hold of our relationship to it.

I hope we start to know more about where it came from and if those who are in the content consented to being in it and having it made available online.

I guess my hope for the future of porn, is more education around it.